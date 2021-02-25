Virat Kohli Nears Sir Don Bradman Record After Achieving Rare Landmark Vs England

The India vs England pink ball Test match went underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 24. Even though the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first, the Indian openers arrived at the crease before second session of the opening day. Remarkably, Virat Kohli’s century drought is set to continue after the Indian captain was castled by England spinner Jack Leech for 27.

India vs England pink ball Test: Ishant Sharma celebrates his 100th match

India vs England pink ball Test: Virat Kohli joins elite batting club with 27

Virat Kohli scored just 27 runs on the opening day of the third Test match. However, in doing so, he crossed the 2,000-run mark against England across all formats as an Indian captain. The only other captains to have previously achieved this landmark were South Africa’s Graeme Smith and former Australian skippers Allan Border, Ricky Ponting and the great, Sir Don Bradman.

Besides Virat Kohli, here is a look at the overall run-tally of the aforementioned captains against England:

Allan Border – 3,191 runs

Graeme Smith – 2,978 runs

Ricky Ponting – 2,726 runs

Don Bradman – 2,432 runs

India vs England 3rd Test updates: England succumbs to the Twilight zone

The visitors were bundled out for just 112 inside 49 overs on Day 1. Axar Patel picked up six wickets for just 38 runs while 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma dismissed opener Dom Sibley for a duck. India reached 99-3 off 33 overs at Stumps and will resume action on Day 2 by being just 13 runs behind England’s total. Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 57 from just 82 balls as he brought up his 12th Test match fifty.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Virat Kohli career stats

The Virat Kohli career stats in Test cricket makes for a staggering read. Despite his dry run of centuries, the cricketer averages nearly 53 in Test matches. As of now, Kohli has aggregated 7,490 runs across 90 Tests with 27 tons and 25 half-centuries.

Sir Don Bradman death

Sir Don Bradman created an unparalleled legacy during his playing era for Australia. His batting average of 99.94 continues to remain a superior statistical landmark over others, even though he last played for his country back in 1948. Decades after his retirement (in December 2000), he was hospitalised for pneumonia. Incidentally, February 25, 2001 marks the date of the Sir Don Bradman death.

