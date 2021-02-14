Super50 Cup 2021 Jamaica Vs Guyana Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Jamaica Scorpions will take on the Guyana Jaguars in the seventh match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda on February 14, 2021. Here are the Jamaica vs Guyana live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the Jamaica vs Guyana pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

Guyana Jaguars roar to victory from the bat of captain Leon Johnson by 5 wickets over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Match 5 of CG Insurance #Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/oOaJm4FFYJ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 13, 2021

Also Read | How Morne Morkel Plotted IPL Return At The Age Of 36 Being An Australian

Super50 Cup 2021: Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Jaguars preview

The 7th match of the Super50 Cup 2021 will see the Jamaica Scorpions and Guyana Jaguars — two teams with highly contrasting fortunes — go up against each other. The Jamaica Scorpions will be hoping to recover from their 5-wicket loss against the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in match 4. The side will be banking on Brandon King, who made a glorious 97 to help the Scorpions put up a total of 258 in their last match. With T&T managing to chase down their score in just 41 overs, the side will also expect more out of their bowling lineup. They are currently in the last place on the table.

The Guyana Jaguars, on the other hand, will be coming into this match on a two-match winning streak. The Jaguars won their first game against Barbados Pride by a whopping 56 runs and followed it up with a win against the Leeward Islands side. Skipper Leon Johnson made a stunning century while Gudakesh Motie took 4 wickets to ensure their side an undefeated run in their first two games. The Jaguars are currently at the top of the table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.855.

Also Read | Dream11, Hero Motocorp Winners As CPL 2020's Value To Sponsors Increases By 58%

Super50 Cup live in India: Jamaica vs Guyana live streaming details

None of the SuperCup50 tournament games will be televised in India. However, fans can tune in to the DreamSports owned multi-sport aggregator app, FanCode for the Jamaica vs Guyana live streaming. The Jamaica vs Guyana live scores and updates will also be available on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stunned After Getting Clean Bowled On 0, Moeen Ali Celebrates: WATCH

Super50 Cup 2021: Jamaica vs Guyana pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a sunny day with no rain during the game on Sunday. The temperature at Osbourne will hit a high of 28°C and there will be some cloud cover towards the end of the match. The average score at all the Super50 Cup games this season has been around the 250-run mark, with Barbados' 301 being the highest score of the tournament until now. The pitches have been well suited for fast bowlers as well.

Also Read | Emirates Plays Spoilsport To Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan Women Series, Men's Series Uncertain

Image Credits: Windies Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.