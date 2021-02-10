Super50 Cup 2021 Leeward Islands Vs Barbados Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Leeward Islands will take on Barbados Pride in the third match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The Leeward Islands vs Barbados match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda on February 10, 2021. Here are the Leeward Islands vs Barbados live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Today's Mastercard Priceless Moment at the CG Insurance Super50 Cup is brought to you by the acrobatic Kevin Sinclair!🤸🏾 No one does it better.#Super50Cup #WhoAreYou pic.twitter.com/ud9kBD1lUO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 9, 2021

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Barbados preview

Playing the first game fo the season, the Leeward Islands side went down to the Windwards Islands team. A decent outing by the slightly less economical bowlers saw Windward Islands bowled out in 49.3 overs, leaving Leeward Islands 284 to chase. However, the Leeward Islands batsmen proved to be a letdown, with Nitish Kumar (112) and Ross Powell (46) making the only scores above 30 as their side went down in 47.2 overs and 32 runs short. They are now in third place on the points table with 0 points.

Meanwhile, Barbados Pride had a bit of an unfortunate maiden outing at the Super50 Cup 2021, with rain playing spoilsport during their game against the Guyana Jaguars. Some great bowling helped Barbados Pride restrict the Guyana Jaguars to a mere 235 runs, having bowled them out in 41.4 overs. With some rain coming in, Barbados' total was recalculated to 148 needed in 29.3 overs as per the DL method. The side managed just 91 in the given time, going down 56 runs short. They are in 4th place on the table. Both teams will be hoping to not extend their losing streaks at this game on Wednesday.

Super50 Cup 2021 live in India: Leeward Islands vs Barbados live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned, FanCode app and website for the Leeward Islands vs Barbados live streaming. For the Leeward Islands vs Barbados live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Barbados pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature at Osbourne will hover around the 28°C-mark through the duration on the match. There will be a slight cloud cover during the match time, with humidity at around 67%. Some rain is predicted for later in the day, at around 7 PM local time. From the two Super50 2021 matches that have taken place at this ground so far, it is obvious that there are runs on offer as well as wickets for bowlers. 250-260 will be a par score.

Image Credits: Windies Twitter

