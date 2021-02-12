Super50 Cup 2021 Leeward Islands Vs Guyana Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Leeward Islands will square off against Guyana in the fifth match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on February 12 and is slated to start at 11:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at the Leeward Islands vs Guyana live streaming, where to follow the Leeward Islands vs Guyana live scores, Leeward Islands vs Guyana pitch report and the team squads.

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Guyana match preview

Guyana opened their Super50 Cup 2021 campaign with a thumping win over Barbados. Shimron Hetmyer was the star with the bat for his side, and he scored a crucial 80 from just 53 deliveries against a potent bowling attack. Romario Shepherd also chipped in with a useful half-century down the order. They ultimately won the rain-hit contest by 56 runs (D/L method). The Leeward Islands had to face a loss in their first fixture of the season against the Windward Islands. However, they made a thumping comeback in their subsequent encounter and registered an important 4-wicket win over Barbados. While Guyana sit comfortably at the top of the points table, the Leeward Islands are stationed in the fourth place.

Super50 Cup live: Leeward Islands vs Guyana squads

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Terance Warde.

Guyana: Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

Super50 Cup live: Leeward Islands vs Guyana live streaming details

The 50-over tournament is not a televised event in the country. However, fans can tune in to the FanCode app for the Leeward Islands vs Guyana live streaming. For the Leeward Islands vs Guyana live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Leeward Islands vs Guyana pitch report and Antigua weather forecast

As observed in the earlier matches, the wicket has assisted both batsmen and bowlers. The faster bowlers are expected to play a significant role with the new ball. However, the batters are expected to dominate the latter half of the contest. As for the weather, AccuWeather, predicts sunny conditions during the first innings of the game. There are also chances of rain interrupting the match later on in the day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

