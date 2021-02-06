Super50 Cup 2021 Leeward Islands Vs Windward Islands Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Leeward Islands will square off against the Windward Islands in the opening fixture of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on February 7 and is slated to start at 6:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands live streaming details, where to follow Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands live scores, Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands pitch report and the team squads.

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands match preview

The Super50 Cup is the premier domestic 50-over tournament in West Indies. All the matches of the upcoming edition will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands will meet in the first match of the tournament on Sunday. Both sides had a contrasting campaign in the previous season. Leeward Islands lost only two matches in the group stage and also were one of the finalists. However, they were ultimately beaten by the West Indies Emerging Team in the Final. The Windward Islands had a dismal outing last season, and could only win two matches in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Imitates Offie Harbhajan Singh's Bowling Action On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

Super50 Cup live: Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands squads

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Terance Warde.

Windward Islands: Sunil Ambris (Captain), Andre Fletcher (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, and Kevin Stoute.

Super50 Cup live: SA W vs PK W live stream details

The 50-over tournament is not a televised event in the country. However, fans can tune in to the FanCode app for the Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands live streaming. For the Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the West Indies Cricket Board.

ALSO READ | BCCI Announces Indian Cricket Schedule Till March 2023, Team To Play Non-stop Cricket

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands pitch report and Antigua weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. Moreover, there are also chances of rain interrupting the contest later in the day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the game time.

ALSO READ | Andrew Flintoff Shares An Old Tweet Of THIS Megastar After Joe Root's 200 Against India

The wicket at Antigua will be favourable to both batsmen and bowlers. However, faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest under overcast conditions. A low-scoring encounter is on the cards, considering the pitch and the weather conditions. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

ALSO READ | Root's Double Ton Guides England To 555-8 At Stumps On Day 2

Image source: Unsplash.com

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.