Super50 Cup 2021 Trinidad Vs Barbados Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will take on Barbados Pride in the eighth match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST) from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on February 15, 2021. Here are the Trinidad vs Barbados live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Super50 Cup 2021: Trinidad vs Barbados preview

Two teams with vastly contrasting fortunes, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Barbados Pride go up against each other at the Super50 Cup on Monday. T&T Red Force started off their Super50 Cup 2021 campaign with a convincing 5-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions after chasing down their 258-run total in just 41 overs. They then scored another victory over the Windward Island Volcanoes, bowling the side out for a meagre 227 which they chased down in 45.3 overs. Now undefeated at the tournament, T&T Red Force are in second place on the table with 8 points.

This is in stark difference to their competitors for the game, Barbados Pride. The Barbados side opened out their Super50 Cup 2021 campaign with a rain-interrupted loss against Guyana. The side managed just 91 runs in 29.3 overs, chasing a target of 148. Their second match was a much closer one and saw Pride go down to the Leeward Islands by 4 wickets. Barbados failed to defend their 301 run target as the Leeward Island boys made it past them with just three balls remaining. Barbados Pride are now in second-last place on the table with 0 points.

Super50 Cup 2021 live in India: Trinidad vs Barbados live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned FanCode app and website for the Trinidad vs Barbados live streaming. For Trinidad vs Barbados live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Super50 Cup 2021: Trinidad vs Barbados pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts some rain at 11 am and 4 pm local time in Antigua, meaning that the match could be interrupted for a bit. The temperature will be 28°C at its highest with humidity at 60% and little cloud cover. From the one Super20 Cup match that has taken place at this ground so far, it is obvious that there are runs on offer as well as wickets for bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest.

