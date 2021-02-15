Virat Kohli Copies Typical MS Dhoni Gesture During Chennai Test, CSK Fans Approve: WATCH

After their dismal performance in the opening Test of the four-match series against England, Team India have an opportunity to redeem themselves by registering a stellar victory against the in-form visitors. The hosts have put up a significantly stronger show so far in the second match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. While the series opener was played behind closed doors, spectators are allowed for the ongoing India vs England 2nd Test and Virat Kohli made sure to entertain the fans in the stadium with an MS Dhoni-inspired move.

India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli takes a cue from MS Dhoni to woo Chennai fans

The contest is monumental in many ways, as fans finally got an opportunity to watch an international cricket match live from the stadium on Indian soil amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is known for his fiery on-field behaviour, also has a tendency to hype the crowd with his antics. The superstar cricketer did something similar on the second day of the Test match.

Taking inspiration from MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings, Kohli whistled for the fans and also asked them to cheer the team louder. The 32-year-old's actions were also displayed on the big screen at the venue and the spectators went berserk seeing Kohli do the iconic Whistle Podu.

CSK fans give a big thumbs up to Virat Kohli's whistle

We are loving every bit of it in Chepauk. 🇮🇳💛#WhistlePodu #WhistleforIndia — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 14, 2021

This is our Chennai crowd. We are very sportive and passionate about the game and support our team may it be CSK 💛 or our country 🇮🇳. I wish I was there but didn't get the tickets to go there and experience it live. Anyway I'm happy to see the crowd back to support the team 🤗 — Vivek M (@mvivek2456) February 14, 2021

Kohli is now eligible to join CSK 😁 — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) February 14, 2021

That's so lovely.. Much awaited treat for Chennai Chepauk.. Making this test a memorable one.. Keep going @imVkohli — Harini Paddy (@harinipaddy) February 14, 2021

King Kohli mass 🤙🤙🏏 #KingKohli

We will encourage you king!! — JK (@JK90818833) February 14, 2021

