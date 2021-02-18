Super50 Cup 2021 Windward Islands Vs Barbados Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Windward Islands and Barbados will meet in the upcoming fixture of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The contest is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 18. Here is our Windward Islands vs Barbados preview, information on how to watch Windward Islands vs Barbados live in India and where to catch Windward Islands vs Barbados live scores.

Super50 Cup live: Windward Islands vs Barbados match preview

Both the teams have had contrasting starts to their Super50 Cup 2021 campaign. The Windward Islands have been the more promising side out of the two. Having played three matches in the competition so far, they have faced only a single loss. The Windward Islands currently occupy the third position on the points table with eight points to their name. Barbados on the other hand are still in search of their maiden victory. They are languishing at the penultimate position on the table with three losses from three encounters. It becomes imperative for them to come up with a stronger performance in the upcoming matches in order to stay relevant in the tournament.

Windward Islands vs Barbados live streaming information

The Super50 Cup of West Indies is not a televised event in India. However, fans in Indian can tune in to the FanCode app for the Windward Islands vs Barbados live streaming. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of West Indies Cricket for Windward Islands vs Barbados live scores.

Windward Islands vs Barbados pitch report and weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. There are also chances of rain interrupting the contest later in the day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the game. The strip at the Vivian Richards Stadium is favourable for both batsmen as well as bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to dominate the match and they will also look to exploit the cloudy conditions with the new ball.

Super50 Cup live: Windward Islands vs Barbados squads

Windward Islands squad: Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Desron Maloney, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Kenneth Dember

Barbados squad: Jason Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

