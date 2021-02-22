Super50 Cup 2021 Windward Islands Vs Guyana Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Super50 Cup 2021 is all set to continue with Match No.15 on Monday, February 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Guyana. The upcoming match will see the Windward Islands taking on the Guyana. Their 50-over affair is slated to commence from 6:30 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Windward Islands vs Guyana live streaming details, how to watch Windward Islands vs Guyana live in India and where to catch Windward Islands vs Guyana live scores.

Super50 Cup live updates: Jamaica Scorpions book semi-final spot

The Jamaica Scorpions are IN✅ the CG Insurance Super50 Cup Semis!!#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/QRV2VFZCYT — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 22, 2021

Also Read | ICC Takes Cricket To Mars, Netizens Predict England Would Whine Over The Pitch There Too

Super50 Cup 2021: Tournament preview ahead of Windward Islands vs Guyana

The ongoing Super50 Cup 2021 is the 47th edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event and they are playing against each other in a round-robin format followed by the semifinals and a final across 19 matches. The Super50 Cup 2021 season premiered on February 7 and will conclude on February 27.

The tournament is being played out across two venues, namely Antigua’s Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The upcoming Match No.15 between the Windward Islands and Guyana is the final league game for both sides in this year’s event. As of now, the Windward Islands are placed at No.3 on the points table while the Guyana side is placed at No.2 on the points table.

Also Read | Varun Chakravarthy Expresses Gratitude To Sachin After India Call-up For England T20Is

Super50 Cup live: Windward Islands vs Guyana live streaming details

There is no telecast scheduled for the Super50 Cup live matches. However, ardent fans of the tournament will be able to catch the Windward Islands vs Guyana live streaming on the FanCode app. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the West Indies Cricket Board for the Windward Islands vs Guyana live scores and updates.

Super50 Cup 2021 live: Weather prediction ahead of Windward Islands vs Guyana

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 25 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Super50 Cup 2021 live: Windward Islands vs Guyana pitch report

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 213 in the last five matches played there. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the chasing teams have won just two of the last five matches played at the stadium.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Says He Won't 'prefer' Missing Test Matches Against England Over IPL

Super50 Cup 2021 live: Windward Islands vs Guyana squads

Here is a look at the Windward Islands vs Guyana squads for the upcoming match.

Windward Islands vs Guyana: Windward Islands squad

Andre Fletcher, Kimani Melius, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Roland Cato, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Preston McSween, Obed McCoy, Ray Jordan, Alick Athanaze, Kenneth Dember and Desron Maloney.

Windward Islands vs Guyana: Guyana squad

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Chris Barnwell, Leon Johnson, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, GudakeshMotie, Nial Smith, Keon Joseph, Asad Fudadin, Kemal Savory, Akshaya Persaud and Ramaal Lewis.

Also Read | Chopra Reckons Manish Pandey's Career Might Be In Danger After Exclusion From England T20s

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.