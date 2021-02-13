Super50 Cup 2021 Windward Volcanoes Vs T&T Red Force Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Windward Volcanoes will take on Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the sixth match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda on February 13, 2021. Here are the Windward Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Receives Applause From Virat Kohli After Reaching Half-century: WATCH

Super50 Cup 2021: Windward Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force preview

With the Super50 Cup now in full effect, the Windward Island Volcanoes and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force are set to play each other on Saturday. This will be the second match of the tournament for both teams. The Windward Volcanoes took on the Leeward Islands in the inaugural match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The Volcanoes put up 284 runs courtesy of Kevin Stoute and captain Sunil Ambris who made 86 and 70 runs respectively. Despite a fightback, the Volcanoes bowled the Leeward Islands out in 47.2 overs to win by 31 runs. They are now in third place on the table with 4 points.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force meanwhile, chased down the Jamaica Scorpions' 258-run total in just 41 overs to put themselves in second place on the table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.157. Evin Lewis was the standout batsman for T&T, with his knock of 107 off 92. Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran also made significant contributions to the side's win, making 59 and 43 runs respectively. With three wickets, Anderson Phillip was the best bowler for T&T. A win on Saturday could take the side to the top of the table.

Also Read | Dream11, Hero Motocorp Winners As CPL 2020's Value To Sponsors Increases By 58%

Super50 Cup live: Windward Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned FanCode app and website for the Windward Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force live streaming. For Windward Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stunned After Getting Clean Bowled On 0, Moeen Ali Celebrates: WATCH

Super50 Cup 2021: Windward Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force pitch report and weather forecast

Some bad news for fans, as Accuweather predicts intermittent rainfall from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. The match might face more than one interruptions due to the rain. The temperature will be 28°C and humidity 61%. From the Super20 Cup matches that have taken place at this ground so far, it is clear that there are runs on offer for batsmen as well as wickets for bowlers. Faster bowlers have dominated the contest and are likely to keep doing so.

Also Read | How Morne Morkel Plotted IPL Return At The Age Of 36 Being An Australian

Image Credits: Windies Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.