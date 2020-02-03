Zaheer Khan Urges Hardik Pandya Not To Rush Comeback From Back Injury Till '120% Fit'

Former Team India star pacer Zaheer Khan has offered a valuable piece of advice to young all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was not selected for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness. Zak has urged Hardik to be patient and not to rush his comeback from a back injury until he is 120 percent fit.

"For MI, IPL is still a long way away, and for Hardik, it's important he should take his time to come back 120 percent. I can say it by experience when anyone goes through injuries, it's not about coming back, it's about how you come back. "You have to be patient through that process and you have to listen to the team which is around you - the support staff, be it your doctor, your physio, your trainers. Those are the key people one should communicate with and control the controllables'', said Zaheer Khan.

"I have always been advising everyone in the same fashion: you have to take your time; you cannot be impatient and rush your comeback. It's about when you come back, it should be in for a long haul", he added.

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand series

Hardik Pandya, who was seen bowling in the nets at Mumbai ahead of the ODI series against Australia has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness. This was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday. Returning from a back surgery, Pandya last month failed to pass the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He traveled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr. James Allibone," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)