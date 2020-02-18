'Never Fails To Make Nation Proud': 2011 Sachin-bearer Suresh Raina Hails Laureus Gong

After legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the prestigious Laureus honour, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina heaped praises on the Master Blaster, stating that the latter never fails to make the nation proud. In a proud moment for India, Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Award for the Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years. The site of the legend being lifted by his teammates as he waved the Indian flag after India’s 2011 World Cup victory was hailed by legendary sportspersons in Berlin.

Taking to his Twitter, Raina congratulated Sachin Tendulkar, asserting the 2011 World Cup to be an emotional and overwhelming memory for everyone.

Congratulations Paji @sachin_rt. You never fail to make the nation proud.

That moment from WC11 still gives us goosebumps, such an emotional & overwhelming memory for all of us.

— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 18, 2020

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign had shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world. The Mumbai born player was awarded on Monday evening in a glamorous ceremony in Berlin. Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Bros Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers the iconic moment

While accepting the award in Berlin on Monday, Tendulkar said that iconic moments like these are reminders of "how powerful a sport is" and the magic it brings to lives. Speaking about the iconic moment, Tendulkar said that the feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. Sachin Tendulkar opined that the win was a rare occasion that saw the entire country celebrating and there were no mixed opinions about it.

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

