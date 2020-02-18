The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Never Fails To Make Nation Proud': 2011 Sachin-bearer Suresh Raina Hails Laureus Gong

Cricket News

Cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday heaped praises on Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, stating that the latter never fails to make the nation proud. 

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suresh

After legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the prestigious Laureus honour, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina heaped praises on the Master Blaster, stating that the latter never fails to make the nation proud. In a proud moment for India, Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Award for the Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years. The site of the legend being lifted by his teammates as he waved the Indian flag after India’s 2011 World Cup victory was hailed by legendary sportspersons in Berlin.

Taking to his Twitter, Raina congratulated Sachin Tendulkar, asserting the 2011 World Cup to be an emotional and overwhelming memory for everyone.

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign had shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world. The Mumbai born player was awarded on Monday evening in a glamorous ceremony in Berlin. Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Bros Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony. 

READ: Virat Kohli congratulates Sachin Tendulkar on winning Laureus Sporting Moment award

READ: KL Rahul hails Sachin Tendulkar, backs his 'sports unites everybody' speech at Laureus

Sachin Tendulkar remembers the iconic moment  

While accepting the award in Berlin on Monday, Tendulkar said that iconic moments like these are reminders of "how powerful a sport is" and the magic it brings to lives. Speaking about the iconic moment, Tendulkar said that the feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. Sachin Tendulkar opined that the win was a rare occasion that saw the entire country celebrating and there were no mixed opinions about it.

READ: WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Award winning-speech will give you goosebumps

READ: Sachin Tendulkar makes Twitter go berserk with Laureus Sporting Moment award win in Berlin

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST