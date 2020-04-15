Suresh Raina Echoes Yuvraj Singh In Criticizing Indian Selectors After Being Dropped

Suresh Raina was one of the most important members of the Indian team not long ago. Suresh Raina was also a vital cog in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. But since the last three years, Suresh Raina has fallen out of favour from the Indian team. The southpaw is struggling to get back into the Indian team and it seems like his international career is in its twilight.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK's new recruit Sam Curran 'can't wait to play' under MS Dhoni when IPL takes place

Suresh Raina bashes Indian selectors' attitude

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Suresh Raina lashed out at selectors saying that they should have taken more responsibility towards senior players. Suresh Raina added that every player works hard, play for the team and if they don’t get to play in the next match, then the selector should come up with an appropriate reason that why they dropped that particular player from the side.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'Ask Your Great Selectors' : Yuvraj Singh On MS Dhoni's Future

Suresh Raina further said that the selectors should tell the player if he has any deficiency then he will work hard. He added that someone will have to tell where to work hard because if the player does not know, then there will be a doubt in his mind somewhere. When the cause is not known, he or she cannot be expected to improve.

Suresh Raina played his last international game back in 2018 against England. Since then, he is leaving no stone unturned to make his comeback on the back of his performances in IPL. But, he has so far not been successful in doing so.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Brad Hogg candidly rates Ravindra Jadeja higher than Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli

Suresh Raina suffered a major setback in 2019 when he sustained a knee injury. Suresh Raina underwent surgery due to which he was away from the game for a year. Now, the Uttar Pradesh-origin cricketer has successfully recovered as he was recently spotted in the pre-season camp of Chennai Super Kings preparing for the IPL 2020.

Need for better selectors: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket not so long ago, had also apprised that there is a dire need for better selectors, who will be able to back its players in the longer run. The former selection committee led by MSK Prasad was often criticised for their outlook towards the sport. Yuvraj Singh opined about the same and said that the Indian team needs better selectors and their thinking is not as per the required standards.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh highlights one important thing about players during India-Pakistan match

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI