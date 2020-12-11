Suresh Raina Enjoying Extended Vacation In Village? Batsman's Dreamy Post Wins Fans Over

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was seen enjoying a relaxing family time in the Maldives as he celebrated his 34th birthday in the last week of November. He had taken to social media and had shared some beautiful images of his birthday and vacation where he spent quiet time with his family.

The UP-based player has extended his vacation and is continuing to enjoy a quiet simple time with his family amid the pandemic. The middle-order batsman took to social media and shared a post with his followers. Playing for the Chennai-based IPL team, Raina revealed how he is enjoying spending some time in a village.

Raina IPL 2021 availability answered

Earlier this week, the left-handed batsman, who retired from international cricket, is all set to return to competitive cricket. The Raina retirement news came earlier this year when the cricket took to social media alongside MS Dhoni and announced his retirement on Instagram.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, fans were eager to watch his play in the Indian Premier League. Fans were left disappointed as the left-handed middle-order batsman announced his unavailability before the start of the competition. However, Raina has confirmed his availability for the next edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League in 2021

After retirement, Raina is seen helping in promoting cricket in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He took to Twitter and posted a video where the left-hander is seen giving advice to children on the cricket field. He has also signed an MOU with the sports council of the state that focuses on providing facilities and development of sports for youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir Raina's efforts to help the youngsters has received a lot of applause from fans and various cricketers in India

Suresh Raina net worth details

According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth stands at approximately ₹180 crores. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Besides this, the middle-order batsman has also earned over ₹35000 per match for domestic matches. If the player participated in an international match, then he earned ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI, and ₹3 lakhs for every T20 game. However, his name was excluded from the 2019-2020 list since he has been out of favor in the national team.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

