After Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad Suffers Personal Tragedy By Losing 102-year-old Grandfather

England all-rounder Ben Stokes recently lost his father Ged after a long battle with brain cancer in New Zealand. After Ben Stokes, another England international suffered from a tragic loss as fast bowler Stuart Broad's grandfather passed away on Thursday. Ken Broad was 102 years old when he took his last breath earlier this week. The English fast bowler has taken to social media and shared the news with his followers and paid a special tribute to him.

Stuart Broad pays special tribute to his grandfather

Stuart Broad took to social media and shared the news about the passing of his grandfather. The fast bowler shared a special message with it as he mentioned how he was raising a glass for Ken Broad. Stuart Broad shared how his grandfather’s innings has come to a close at 102 and how he has such wonderful memories of him. The English fast bowler shared how Ken saw & conquered so much in his life and hoped that he rests well now as he deserves to.

Raising a glass tonight for Grandad Ken Broad. His innings has come to a close today at 102. Such wonderful memories of him. He saw & conquered so much in his life. I hope he rests well, he deserves to... pic.twitter.com/EvZWA4VxBr — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 10, 2020

Born on February 18, Ken Broad celebrated his 100th birthday in Sandford back in 2018. It was a big event as one of the most known cricketing families from England was present in North Somerset to celebrate the birthday of the Sandford man. He was joined by his whole family at The Railway Inn as wife Nancy, Stuart broad and other family members got together to celebrate his birthday.

Grandad Kenneth Broad, 100 not out! Great to spend this wonderful day with the family. 🎉🎁🎈⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GFKgQA5MDm — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 18, 2018

Ken Broad comes from a legendary cricketing family in England. He is the father of Chris Broad, who has won the Ashes for England while playing as an opening batsman. Chris Broad is also a regular feature in modern-day cricket too in the form of an ICC match referee. Ken is also the grandfather of England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who is regarded amongst the legendary fast bowlers in the world.

Being a former businessman, Ken Broad did a lot of charitable work as well. He had joined the Bristol branch of the Rotary Club back in 1976 to help people. Ken went on to become the president of the same 10 years later. back in 2012, he was also awarded honorary membership for his decades of service to and with the club.

Stuart Broad career stats

Stuart Broad made his Test debut back in 2007 against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club. Since then, the tall fast bowler has gone on to represent England in 143 Test matches, taking a massive 514 wickets. Broad's latest match appearance came against Pakistan at The Rose Bowl back in August 2020.

