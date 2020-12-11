Babar Azam In Trouble? Woman Seeks Imran Khan's Help After Accusing Pak Captain Of Murder

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is enjoying splendid success in his career and is on an all-time high. The prolific batsman also was made the captain for all three formats recently and will lead the side in the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series. However, the player might be going through a rough patch in his personal life with allegations of murder targeted towards him by a woman.

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexual assault and murder

Babar Azam's ex-classmate had recently accused the cricketer of sexual assault, where she claimed that the Pakistan captain had exploited her for ten years. The woman in concern here is Hamiza Mukhtar, who in a press conference had stated that Babar Azam had exploited her sexually as well as financially for a period of ten years. He had also promised to marry her, however; he decided not to.

In an interview with 24NewsHD, Hamiza Mukhtar exclaimed that her life is in danger and has also sought help from Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the matter. Hamiza revealed that she has been receiving threats after she raised her voice against Babar Azam and is also seeking protection for herself. A few men also open-fired at her vehicle in Lahore. The woman has been vocal regarding the exploitation she has faced at the hands of Azam and has urged Imran Khan to provide her help and protection.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series

Babar Azam will be next seen in action against the New Zealand side in an away series. Pakistan's assignment commences with a three-match T20I series. It will be followed by two Test matches that will be played as a part of the ongoing ICC Test Championship.

A look at Babar Azam career stats

The 26-year-old has established himself as a mainstay in the Pakistani batting order. Along with his elegant batting style, he has also won over fans with his consistency across formats. The player has featured in 29 Test matches and has scored 2045 runs in red-ball cricket with five centuries. In ODIs as well, the star cricketer has amassed 3580 runs in just 77 matches with a fantastic average of 55.94. In the shortest format of the game, Babar Azam has been sensational and has also ruled the ICC T20I player rankings for several months in the past. He has 1681 runs to his name in T20Is.

Babar Azam net worth

As per cloudnetworth.com, Babar Azam's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million (approximately ₹29 crore). The figure includes the income he receives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as an active cricket player, which stands at PKR 1.1 million (520,000 INR) annually. Moreover, the Pakistan limited-overs skipper also generates income through his endorsement deals with brands like Head & Shoulders, HBL, Oppo and Huawei.

Disclaimer: The above Babar Azam net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Babar Azam Instagram

