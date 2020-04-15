Aakash Chopra Urges People 'to Do Their Bit' As India Battles COVID-19

Aakash Chopra has come forward and urged one and all to follow the guidelines in order to combat the deadly COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 14 had announced that the three-week nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 3 as India and the world continues to fight the global pandemic. As per the latest updates on the COVID-19 cases in India, there are 11,439 confirmed cases out of which 1,306 have recovered while 377 people have died.

'Follow the guidelines': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote 'it is easy to be cynical and punch holes in whatever the authorities are doing to fight'. He then asked everyone to close their eyes for a moment and think that they all have the responsibility to fight against this pandemic in a country like India.

It’s easy to be cynical (I was one at the beginning too) and punch holes in whatever the authorities are doing to fight #COVIDー19 but close your eyes for a moment & think that you have the responsibility to fight against this pandemic in a country like India. You’ll shudder 1/2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2020

The versatile commentator also mentioned the fact is that there are millions of lives at stake and there’s only so much the government can do. The former Test opener then gave an example of the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's helplessness once the situation became out of control despite a country being with far better medical preparedness. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then requested the people to do their bit in tackling coronavirus by following the guidelines.

The fact is that there are millions of lives at stake and there’s only so much the government can do. Italian PM left it it God in the end. Didn’t he? That’s for a developed nation with far better medical preparedness. Least we can do is—do our bit. Follow the guidelines 2/2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2020

