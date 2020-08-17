Suresh Raina Follows MS Dhoni Again By Playing Bollywood Song In Video Of Top Moments

MS Dhoni’s video announcing his retirement has gone viral on social media ever since it was posted. The video captures MS Dhoni’s cricketing journey under the backdrop of the famous song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ from the movie ‘Kabhie Kabhie’. The clip has been viewed more than 29 million times on Instagram since Saturday. Following on the footsteps of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina too has now shared a video of his iconic moments with a Bollywood song to go with it.

Suresh Raina’s best moments captured in retirement video

Taking to Instagram, Suresh Raina shared a long post thanking everyone along with sharing a heartfelt video of his top career moments. The video shared by Suresh Raina features several of the cricketer’s best moments, with the pictures and videos being played under the backdrop of a famous Bollywood song. Like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina too used a song along with his retirement video, with the CSK batsman choosing to go with the song ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’ from the movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

The video begins with a clip of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina hugging each other, both of whom announced their retirement from international cricket on the same day. The 3-minute, 47-second long clip also features a video from Suresh Raina’s debut match. The 33-year-old had made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka at the age of 19. The video features several cricketers, as well as moments from the time Suresh Raina was part of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning sides. Suresh Raina’s fielding prowess also finds a way into the video, with some of the best catches being part of the clip shared by Suresh Raina. The retirement video also features Suresh Raina’s batting clips as well as well as the moments he shared with other cricketers.

His close relationship with MS Dhoni is also visible in the video. Several pictures and videos of the duo have made the cut. In one instance both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are seen deep in conversation and laughing as they sit on the field during a CSK practice session. Fans of the duo will be able to see them once again when Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni take to the field for CSK in IPL 2020.

Along with the Raina retirement video, the player also wrote a long caption thanking everyone who was part of the cricketer’s journey. The player mentioned everyone, from the captains he played under to the experiences he had during his cricketer journey. While concluding the emotional message, Suresh Raina wrote that he will always be filled with gratitude whenever he thinks about his international career.

Image Courtesy: instagram/sureshraina3