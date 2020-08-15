Suresh Raina Retirement: CSK Star's Career In Numbers, Records And Achievements

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following the footsteps of his CSK captain MS Dhoni. The left-hander was one of Dhoni's key lieutenants during his reign as India captain and was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Raina was one of the key assets for Team India due to his aggressive batting, along with his part-time spin. He was also widely regarded as one of the best fielders in the Indian team alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. As Suresh Raina retires, here's a look at the Suresh Raina career and Suresh Raina records in brief.

Suresh Raina retirement: Suresh Raina career

Suresh Raina made his debut as a 19-year-old against Sri Lanka in 2005. The left-hander was in and out of the team during the early before becoming a permanent member in the playing XI after MS Dhoni took over as captain. Raina was part of the 2011 World Cup, playing crucial knocks against Australia in the quarter-final and Pakistan in the semi-final to help India to victory. While he made his ODI debut in 2005, Raina made his Test debut in 2010 against Sri Lanka. Despite the Suresh Raina retirement news, the left-hander remains a key part of the Chennai Super Kings set up and is one of the highest run-getters in the IPL.

Suresh Raina retirement: Suresh Raina career in numbers

1. Suresh Raina records: 101 vs South Africa

Suresh Raina is the first Indian and third player to score a century in T20 internationals. The left-hander, batting at No.3, scored 101 off just 60 deliveries in the group stage of the 2010 T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Saint Lucia. Raina's century helped India post 186/5 in their 20 overs, helping the Men in Blue win the contest by 14 runs. Despite the CSK star's efforts, India failed to make it to the semi-final of the competition.

2. Suresh Raina records: 120 vs Sri Lanka

In his debut Test match against Sri Lanka, Suresh Raina scored a stroke-filled 120 in testing conditions in Colombo. Facing the spin duo of Ajantha Mendis and Suraj Randiv, the UP batsman along with Sachin Tendulkar stitched a vital 246-run stand to dig India out of a precarious position and avoid the follow-on. Raina's efforts helped India draw the Test, helping them stay alive in the series. The knock also made him the first Indian batsman to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

3. Suresh Raina retirement: 98, 99, 100

Suresh Raina's exploits in the IPL are well documented. The CSK southpaw in 2013 became the first player in IPL history to pst scores of 98, 99 and 100. Raina scored 98 against the Rajasthan Royals in the 2009 edition, before reaching his maiden century in the IPL against the Kings XI Punjab in Chennai. Six days later, Raina fell agonisingly short of yet another hundred, finishing at 99 not out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

4. Suresh Raina retirement: 87 vs KXIP

Suresh Raina played one of the greatest knocks in IPL history in the second qualifier against Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 IPL. Chasing a daunting 226 to win, Raina attacked from the word go, branding an array of shots all across the ground. Raina reached to a fifty in just 16 deliveries, the third-fastest in IPL history and helped CSK reach 100 in the just six overs. Raina's brilliance was cut short by a run-out, with the left-hander scoring a scintillating 87 off just 25 balls, hitting 12 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 348.

5. Suresh Raina retires: 5,000 runs in IPL cricket

During the league stage match against Royal Challenger Bangalore in 2019, Suresh Raina became the first player to score 5000 runs in the IPL. The CSK southpaw has been one of the most consistent players in the tournament, scoring over 350 runs in every single edition of the tournament. Raina has played 193 matches in the IPL, scoring 5,368 runs, and is currently only behind Team India captain Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-getters in the IPL. Incidentally, he is also the first Indian player to score 6,000 as well as 8,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket

6. Suresh Raina retires: 110* in 2015 World Cup

Suresh Raina scored a scintillating unbeaten 110 vs Zimbabwe in the 2015 Cricket World Cup to guide India to a vital win. Raina's effort meant that he became the first Indian to score hundreds in both the T20 and ODI World Cups. Furthermore, Raina remains the only Indian player to have scored hundreds in IPL, T20I cricket and the now-defunct Champions League T20.

(Image Courtesy: Cricket World Cup Twitter)