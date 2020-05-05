Suresh Raina's Domestic Form Didn't Merit His Place In Indian Team: Ex-selector MSK Prasad

Out-of-favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina last represented India in 2018. On April 14, the cricketer appeared on Aaj Tak and accused the Indian selection committee by saying that they should have taken more responsibility towards the senior players. Suresh Raina added that every player works hard, plays for the team and when they do not get to play the next match, the selector should come up to reveal why they were dropped from the side.

MSK Prasad responds to Suresh Raina’s comments

Former selection committee chairman MSK Prasad recently said that Suresh Raina’s form in the 2018-19 domestic season was the reason behind him getting dropped from the side. While speaking to PTI, MSK Prasad cited the example of VVS Laxman, who was also dropped from the Indian team in 1999 only to return after scoring heap of runs in the domestic circuit. He also added that while Suresh Raina failed to perform in domestic cricket, other talented cricketers emerged with good performances during the same period.

MSK Prasad revealed that he personally spoke to Suresh Raina to discuss his exclusion from the team. He recalled the time when he explained the left-handed batsman the “roadmap for his future comebacks”. MSK Prasad then expressed his surprise over Suresh Raina’s contrary statements.

When Yuvraj Singh had echoed Suresh Raina in the past

Before Suresh Raina’s scathing statement on the selection committee, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also spoke on the same vein. Singh had also apprised that there is a dire need for better selectors, who will be able to back Indian players in the long run. The selection committee led by MSK Prasad was often scrutinised for their approach over selection matters. Yuvraj Singh was of the same opinion and said that the Indian team needs better selectors and their thinking is not as per the required standards.

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina in CSK

Suresh Raina is expected to reprise his role for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the coronavirus outbreak prompted the governing officials to indefinitely suspend the much-awaited T20 event.

