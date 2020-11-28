Suresh Raina Given Adorable, Popular Indian Nickname By Family And Friends; Watch Video

Former India player Suresh Raina rung in his 34th birthday on Friday. The swashbuckling batsman's birthday celebrations took place in the scenic locations of Maldives. The player's close friends and family were present with him on the special day. While fans call him 'Mr. IPL' and 'Chinna Thala', his friends call him by another name that was revealed in an Instagram post shared by the cricketer on his birthday.

Raina birthday: What is the nickname given to the batsman by friends and family?

The batsman was seen having a gala time with his loved ones in Maldives on his birthday. Special arrangements were made for the 34-year-old that also included a cricket-themed cake. In a video shared by the southpaw on his Instagram account, he was seen popping a bottle of champagne and playfully sprayed it over his friends.

Fans were quick to notice Suresh Raina's nickname as one could spot a "Happy Birthday Sonu" banner in the clip. Sharing the story behind his nickname, Suresh Raina in a past media interaction had revealed how he was given the name Sonu in his childhood. He had stated that one of his neighbours had randomly given him the name and it stuck.

What is the Suresh Raina net worth figure?

According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is estimated to be around ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Moreover, the batsman receives a handsome paycheck of ₹11 crore from the Chennai team for his services in the Dream11 IPL. He is believed to charge around ₹7 crore per brand endorsement and has had associations with Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay over the years.

Suresh Raina birthday and Suresh Raina age

The cricketer celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday, November 27. The player announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year with a social media post. However, he still is likely to feature in the Indian Premier League. He was a part of the Chennai franchise for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, however, he opted out of the tournament citing 'personal reasons'.

Suresh Raina wife: The cricketer's lovely family

The left-hander got married to wife Priyanka on April 3, 2015. They also have a young daughter, Gracia Raina and a son Rio Raina. The cricketer along with his family lives in a luxurious house in Ghaziabad.

