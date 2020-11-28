Jimmy Neesham Reacts To Cricket Fan's Meme On Punjab IPL Stars' Performances On Nov 27

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. The southpaw is immensely active on social media as he keeps on interacting with his fans. Neesham's tweets and comments have left his fans in splits more often than not.

Punjab duo Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell involved in hysterical banter on Twitter

The Kiwi star was at it once again on Friday after he played a match-winning knock of 48 off just 24 balls in the first New Zealand vs West Indies T20I. The Punjab all-rounder, who had a disastrous Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign, was back to his best in the T20I against the Caribbean. Neesham played five matches in the Dream11 IPL, scoring just 19 runs and picking just two wickets at an abysmal economy rate of 9.86.

Similarly, Glenn Maxwell who also had an awful stint with Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020 was back in form while playing in the first ODI against India on the same day. The right-hander played a quick cameo of 45 off 19 balls to propel Australia to a huge total. However, during the Dream11 IPL, Maxwell scored only 108 runs in 11 innings at a dismal average of 15.42 and a below-par strike-rate of 101.88. Notably, he didn't hit a single six during the tournament.

A lot of reactions poured in as fans ran a riot after both Punjab stars who failed miserably in the IPL returned to form while playing for their respective national sides. Several memes and trolls were made by netizens which left the cricketing community in stitches. One of the memes caught Neesham's attention and he was also amused by it.

Neesham took to Twitter and retweeted the hysterical meme from a user who had posted a morphed image of the Punjab IPL franchise captain KL Rahul. The Twitter user had used Rahul’s face on the famous disappointed Pakistan fan from the 2019 World Cup to describe his reaction. Neesham found the meme funny as he approved of it and tagged Maxwell in it.

Maxwell was also quick to respond to Neesham's comment. The Australian replied on the Kiwi player's tweet saying that he had already apologised to his Punjab skipper KL Rahul while batting. Fans loved the camaraderie between Neesham and Maxwell as they lauded them for being such sports.

I apologised to him while I was batting 😂 🦁 🙏 #kxipfriends ❤️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 28, 2020

