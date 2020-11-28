Steve Smith Hits 5th Fastest ODI Hundred Of All-time Against India; Watch Highlights

Australia registered a solid 66-run victory over India in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The hosts were clinical in all three facets of the game as they outplayed the visitors to kick off the series on a winning note. Former Australian captain Steve Smith and current limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch both starred for the Aussies as they scored scintillating hundreds to guide their side to a huge total of 374/6.

India vs Australia: Steve Smith scores fifth quickest ODI hundred against India

Smith, in particular, played a whirlwind knock of 105 off just 66 balls which included 11 fours and four sixes. In doing so, Smith grabbed the third place in the list of fastest ODI hundreds by Australians. The list of fastest ODI hundreds by Australians is topped by Glenn Maxwell who holds the record for the fastest Australian hundred through his 51-ball onslaught against Sri Lanka during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. James Faulkner comes a close second with a 57-ball ton against India in Mohali in 2013.

The World No.1 Test batsman created another record of scoring the fifth-fastest century against India in ODIs. The Smith fastest hundred vs India, which is the fifth quickest of all-time against the Men in Blue, came in just 62 balls. The Australian is preceded by Shahid Afridi (45 balls in 2005), James Faulkner (57 balls in 2013) and AB de Villiers’ twice (57 balls in 2015 and 58 balls in 2010). Meanwhile, Smith was named the 'Player of the Match' for his blistering ton.

India vs Australia: Here are the highlights of Steve Smith fastest hundred vs India

Steve Smith career stats in ODIs

The Steve Smith career stats for ODIs make for a staggering read. In 125 ODIs since his Australian debut in 2010, the New South Wales-based cricketer has compiled 4,267 runs across 111 innings. Apart from his 10 centuries, he also has 25 half-centuries to his name.

Meanwhile, the focus now shifts to India vs Australia 2nd ODI at the same venue which will be played on Sunday, November 29. The India vs Australia live action of the 2nd ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). While the hosts will play to clinch the series, the visitors will look to secure a win to stay alive in it.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER

