Suresh Raina Seen With Popular Bollywood Actor Discussing Cricket In Mumbai; See Picture

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has been immensely active on social media in recent times. The southpaw regularly keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to. On Monday, Raina took to Instagram and shared a photo with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in what appears to be a picture clicked during a shoot.

Suresh Raina posts picture with Bobby Deol

In the post, Raina can be seen wearing a tuxedo whereas Deol is seen donning a grey hoodie and blue denim. Raina expressed his joy at meeting Deol and revealed that they had a wonderful discussion on cricket. The 51-year old actor also commented on the post and appreciated his meeting with the cricketer.

Suresh Raina retirement

Besides his flamboyant batting, Raina's athleticism in the field was also lauded by the fans throughout his international career. The batsman, however, struggled to hold on to his position after Virat Kohli took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. The 33-year-old surprisingly announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post on August 15. Here is the Suresh Raina retirement post:

How much is the Suresh Raina net worth figure?

As per Kreedon.com, Suresh Raina net worth is estimated to be around ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Moreover, the batsman receives a handsome paycheck of ₹11 crore from the Chennai team for his services in the Dream11 IPL. He is believed to charge around ₹7 crore per brand endorsement and has had associations with Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay over the years.

Suresh Raina IPL salary

Suresh Raina, who was set to play for the Chennai franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020, backed out at the last minute citing personal reasons. However, during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, he became one the 20 cricketers to be retained by the franchise. Suresh Raina IPL salary for 2020 was US$1.5 million (₹11 crore) which is more than four times his first IPL paycheque.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: SURESH RAINA INSTAGRAM

