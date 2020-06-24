Sreesanth Snubs KL Rahul, Wants Harbhajan Singh And Suresh Raina In India's T20 WC XI

Indian pacer S Sreesanth is currently preparing himself in a bid to be available for selection for Kerala in the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy season. His seven-year ban for spot-fixing charges, which was imposed in 2013, will come to an end this September. The 37-year old was an integral member of India’s line-up that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa. In wake of the proposed T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, S Sreesanth has picked his own playing XI for the tournament.

Also Read | Babar Azam Ignores KL Rahul, Picks MS Dhoni As Wicketkeeper Of His Indo-Pak T20I XI

Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni among four CSK stars in S Sreesanth’s T20 World Cup XI

In a recent interview with CricketAddictor, S Sreesanth picked three cricketers who were his teammates during India’s triumphant run in 2007. Among the 2007 line-up, the pacer picked Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and India’s captain at the time MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper of the side. Interestingly, the right-arm fast bowler picked as many as four players from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apart from Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni, other CSK players who feature in S Sreesanth’s T20 World Cup XI are Suresh Raina and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Among the opener’s front, the 2011 World Cup-winning alumnus picked Rohit Sharma who will be partnered with either Shikhar Dhawan or the wicketkeeper from Sreesanth's state Kerala, Sanju Samson. The surprising omission from S Sreesanth’s T20 World Cup XI turned out to be one of India’s premier batsmen at the moment, KL Rahul. KL Rahul has been a prolific run-scorer for India in the shortest format off late. He was instrumental in India’s recent 5-0 T20I series win over New Zealand in New Zealand as the right-hander scored 224 runs across five innings.

Also Read | KL Rahul Admits To Missing IPL Badly This Year, Chris Gayle Says 'can't Complain Much'

S Sreesanth’s T20 World Cup XI picks aside, the tournament itself is clouded with much uncertainty at the moment. The T20 World Cup, originally scheduled to be played in Australia between October 18 and November 15, is likely to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is due to take a final call on the fate of the showpiece event in July.

S Sreesanth’s playing XI for T20 World Cup 2020

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan or Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, S Sreesanth (12th man).

Also Read | KL Rahul Makes Huge Claim About Finding Rohit Sharma As Inspirational As Sachin Tendulkar

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Backs CSK Captain MS Dhoni's India Return Despite IPL 2020 Being Officially Postponed

Image credits: IPLT20.COM and S Sreesanth Instagram