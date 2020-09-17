Suresh Raina Pokes Fun At Wife Priyanka's Expression In Cute Video With Children: Watch

After opting out of the IPL 2020 in a surprising move, CSK batsman Suresh Raina has been updating his fans about his whereabouts via social media. The former Indian cricketer was recently in Punjab, where he met the investigating officers who reportedly nabbed the three criminals responsible for the brutal attack on his family members. The attack on his relatives is said to be one of the reasons behind his decision to opt-out of the IPL schedule.

In recent times, Suresh Raina also posted an adorable picture with his wife along with an emotional message for her. Now, the CSK batsman has shown his funny side to his fans, as he made a cheeky comment on a video posted by Priyanka Chaudhary Raina on Instagram.

Raina wife video invites hilarious comment

Taking to Instagram, Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina posted a cute video of herself along with her kids. Suresh Raina is the father of two kids, his four-year-old daughter Gracia and son Rio, who is less than a year old. Priyanka Chaudhary Raina sharing the video captioned it saying that the two kids were her heart, her soul and her everything. In the video, while Suresh Raina’s wife is seen in a solemn expression, both the kids are seen lying on the bed adorably with their legs in the air as they laugh and look at the camera.

Many fans reacted to the video posted by Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, as they blessed the kids. However, it was Suresh Raina who came up with a cheeky comment for his wife. Reacting to the video, Suresh Raina hilariously referred to the iconic dialogue from ‘The Dark Knight’ as he asked his wife the reason behind her serious expression.

Fans appeal to CSK batsman to come back

While many fans reacted to the cute video, several cricket fans also continued their appeal to the CSK batsman to make a return to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020. Ever since Suresh Raina, while speaking to Cricbuzz, suggested that one never knows what might happen in the future, CSK fans have been pleading to see the cricketer back in the IPL 2020. The cricketer’s social media posts are flooded with comments asking Suresh Raina to make a return to the CSK camp ahead of the IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians in the season opener on September 19 at 7:30 PM IST. CSK will be looking to go one step further in this year’s edition of the competition, as they lost the final by one run against Mumbai Indians after finishing second in the IPL points table. CSK have their task cut out, as they try to fill the void created by Suresh Raina’s absence. The CSK batsman is the side’s highest run-scorer in the competition and has played a crucial role for the side at No.3 over the years.

Image Credits: Suresh Raina Instagram