Suresh Raina Posts Picture Working With Wife, Fans Ask Cricketer For Job Opportunities

Suresh Raina’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 campaign came to an end with his side’s (Uttar Pradesh) fourth defeat of the season on January 18. Since then, the former Indian cricketer appears to have been busy with his business ventures. Quite recently, Raina took to his social media accounts to share a picture of himself along with his wife at his MAATE CARE (Indian babycare brand) office at Gurgaon.

Suresh Raina attends office with wife

Visiting office today. Wifey giving a full brief of things. Super proud always @priyankacraina @maatecare pic.twitter.com/du8akJUGAU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 27, 2021

Also Read | R Ashwin Calls THIS Indian Batsman 'Unreal' In Tests And It Is Not Virat Kohli

Suresh Raina gets busy with business venture ahead of IPL 2021 season

Suresh Raina confirmed on his social media accounts that he attended his MAATE CARE’s Gurgaon office on Wednesday, January 27. He shared a picture of himself where he can be seen receiving a ‘briefing’ from his wife.

While some fans took to Twitter to extend their best wishes for the cricketer for his business venture, several others jokingly applied for ‘job applications’ in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the fans requesting Raina for a job position at his company.

How can I get to work with you both?🤔 — Akansha(Raina Ki Deewani)❤🇮🇳 (@akasureshraina) January 27, 2021

Champppp Can I get a Job in your office?????? 🙈 — VaishnaviRaina♡❥❥ (@Vaishu_Raina3) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar Reckons That Maxwell Might Fetch A Bid Of INR 10 Crores In IPL 2021 Auctions

We are requesting raina bhai to keep available more job vacancies in your office , because most of the fans were interested to work with you both 💯❤🔥😁 — yogeshwaran ❤ (@yogeshw89590775) January 27, 2021

Check DM I have send my resume to work with your company 😂😂❤️ — Rahul (@Rahul41993427) January 27, 2021

How much is Suresh Raina net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is estimated to be ₹185 crore (US$25 million). His net worth includes the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. The Suresh Raina net worth also constitutes the income he generates through his endorsement deals with brands like Intex, HP and CEAT Tyres.

Who is Suresh Raina wife?

Suresh Raina's wife name is Priyanka Raina. She is the co-owner of MAATE CARE along with her husband. The two married each other on April 3, 2015.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan Make Fun Of Rishabh Pant On Instagram; Fans Left In Splits

CSK list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a list of their 20 retained players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Suresh Raina was among the 20 players alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and others. Here is a look at the entire list of CSK’s retained players for the upcoming season.

A look at CSK list of retained players 2021

Also Read | Geoffrey Boycott Believes Joe Root Has The Skills To Score More Runs Than Sachin In Tests

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Suresh Raina net worth figures.

Image source: Suresh Raina Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.