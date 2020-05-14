Suresh Raina Proud Of Daughter Doing Yoga, Names Baba Ramdev As Her Inspiration

The coronavirus pandemic has forced most countries across the globe into a state of lockdown to reduce the spread of the virus. Gyms, parks and fitness centres have been closed and many stars have resorted to home workouts to keep themselves fit amidst the lockdown. CSK star Suresh Raina, regarded as one of India's finest fielders, recently shared pictures of his daughter Gracia practising Yoga and has called Baba Ramdev as her inspiration.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Opens Up About Team Meeting That Turned Around India's 2011 WC Campaign

Suresh Raina daughter practices yoga, CSK star claims Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is her inspiration

Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina took to Twitter on Thursday to share pictures of their daughter Gracia practising yoga at home. The four-year-old could be seen performing a 'Suryanamaskar' while also be seen doing different Yoga asanas. Priyanka claimed that Gracia is a fitness freak like her father.

Suresh Raina shared the pictures and said that he was proud of his daughter while added that famed Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was her inspiration. Gracia was Suresh Raina's first child born in 2016, shortly after his marriage with Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015. The couple welcomed a son, Rio Raina in March 2020. Suresh Raina's daughter is a constant presence on his Instagram feed and the IPL star has time and again shared moments he spends with her.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Death: When Film Icon trolled Baba Ramdev Urged Ranbir's Mumbai City FC To Buy Baba 'Messi'Dev

Suresh Raina set to feature for CSK in IPL 2020

Suresh Raina will feature for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the now postponed IPL 2020. The UP batsman has been part of the CSK setup since the inception of the cash-rich tournament in 2008 and is one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament. Raina has lifted the IPL trophy thrice and would hope for the tournament to resume as he looks to find his way back into the Indian team's plans for the T20 World Cup. Suresh Raina has featured in 193 IPL games, scoring 5368 runs, including 38 half-centuries and a century.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Leaves Harbhajan Singh, Fans In Splits By Slamming Chappell's MS Dhoni Claims

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Calls For MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina's Return To The Indian Team