Suresh Raina Retires: Cricketers Tendulkar, Kumble, Kohli Bid Adieu To The 'no.4 Batsman'

While tributes pour in for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on his retirement from international cricket, top cricketers took to Twitter on Saturday, to wish his peer Suresh Raina who also followed in the steps of his skipper. Veterans like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli lauded Raina's contribution to Indian cricket while wishing him best of luck for his future endeavors. Similarly, several IPL teams - including Dhoni and Raina's home team - CSK, took to Twitter to cherish Raina's journey till date.

MS Dhoni announces retirement: writes, 'From 1929 hrs, consider me retired'

Cricketers send off Suresh Raina with warm wishes

Congratulations, Suresh on a wonderful career playing 🏏 for India.



Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut Test!



Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/kyhczi2juE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a wonderful international career @ImRaina Proud of your contribution. Your exuberance rubbed off on the team. Wishing you the very best in your second innings. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead 😊👍 @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni retires: As 2011-World Cup captain hangs his gloves, a look at his CSK journey

IPL teams cheer Raina's journey

15 August 2020 - a day of goodbyes in #cricket! #SureshRaina has joined #MSDhoni in his international retirement.



322 matches, 7988 runs, 48 stellar half centuries and 7x💯

Thank you, #Raina! You've been such a champion for 🇮🇳



See you at the #IPL2020 @ImRaina 💜 pic.twitter.com/SufUCqPMfz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2020

The first Indian to score a hundred across all three formats, an outstanding fielder and the most enthusiast while celebrating wickets! #ThankYouRaina for the wonderful memories! 🇮🇳🙌 @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/NlQZFGdxqF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 15, 2020

Suresh Raina joins his captain MS Dhoni; announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Raina follows Dhoni and retires

Following MS Dhoni, Team India batsman Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Raina, who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2005, announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni announced his. Both the players are currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE.

Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote on Instagram, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

Raina, who was a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, has scored over 5,600 ODI runs and 1,605 T20 runs for the Men in Blue. The left-handed batsman was regarded as Team India's permanent number 4, a position following his snub created a void. The 33-year-old mostly played under MS Dhoni and also accompanied his skipper in IPL as he played for the CSK. Raina is also the first batsman to have 5000 runs in the IPL. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old MS Dhoni who was on a sabbatical since India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal by 18 runs, announced his retirement from International cricket confirming several critics' musing about when he would hand his gloves.

