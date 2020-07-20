Suresh Raina Spreads 'Yellove' With No IPL In Sight; Netizens Miss 'Chinna Thala'

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is currently enjoying some pleasant time with his family at his home in Uttar Pradesh owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Raina is not missing any opportunity to remind his fans and followers where he truly belongs, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Today, the Indian international shared a video of washing his car in the backyard of his sprawling mansion in Uttar Pradesh, but what caught netizens' eyes was his yellow colour Ford Mustang and his CSK jersey.

"Yellow is the color for the day #whistlepodu @chennaiipl," Raina had captioned the video he shared on Instagram a few hours ago. The post has already garnered nearly 2,50,000 likes and a ton load od comments with fans saying they miss their Chinna Thala, referring to Raina's nickname given by his CSK followers. One user commented, "Spread yellove mate." Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see you get out in the middle for CSK."

IPL in UAE?

Suresh Raina was all set to represent the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to media reports, teams have been asked to prepare for the IPL that will take place in the United Arab Emirates and the BCCI will oficially announce it once the plan for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia is revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is likely to be postponed for next year.

