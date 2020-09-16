Suresh Raina Thanks Punjab Police, CM After Arrests In Attack & Murder Case Of His Kin

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina expressed gratitude to the Punjab police and state CM Capt. Amarinder Singh following the arrests made in the attack and murder case of the southpaw's kin. Visiting Pathankot on Wednesday, Suresh Raina thanked the police for doing their jobs and for ensuring justice to his family. Suresh Raina said that he wanted the Punjab government to help his family.

"Police is doing an incredible job. I want the govt to help the family. I am thankful CM Punjab took note of the situation. I thank the for their support", said Suresh Raina to ANI.

Almost 28 days after the murder of cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin, the Punjab police have cracked the case with the arrest of three persons on Wednesday. While revealing the information, Punjab police claimed that an inter-state gang of robbers had committed the robbery and killings of Raina's Kin at Pathankot on 19 August.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar and Kaushal Kumar were killed and three other sustained serious injuries in the robbery. According to DGP Punjab police Dinkar Gupta the arrested accused have been identified as Sawan, Muhobbat, and Shahrukh khan trio are natives of Rajasthan. He added that 11 members of a similar gang are absconding and police is conducting raids to nab them also as there are equally involved in the crime.

The police said that during the arrest of three persons a gold ring, one ladies' gold ring, ladies' gold chain, and Rs 1530 had been recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, the police have also recovered the wooden bats used for killing Ashok and Kaushal. DGP said that during the interrogation Sawan revealed that before striking at the house of Raina’s kin they conducted reece with the help of their local gang member Sanju. The gang entered into the house in separate groups with the motive of robbery resulting killing of three persons.

Police traced the gang from the modus operandi adopted by the gang as incidents with similar modus operandi were reported in different parts of UP, Punjab, and other neighbouring states.

Earlier Raina requested Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh through his tweets to solve the murder case of his relatives reported in Pathankot on 19 August. While replying Raina's plea, Punjab CM assured justice at the earliest and directed Punjab police DGP to constitute SIT and solve the case. An SIT was constituted headed by an SP rank officer following the directions of CM.

The accused will be produced before the Pathankot court by the police and will seek police custody. DGP says that police are further investigating the matter to nail down absconders and even to trace more such gangs operating in Punjab.

Image credits: PTI / ANI