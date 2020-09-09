Suresh Raina Thinks THIS Player Should Replace Him As CSK's No.3 Batsman

In his first interview after his exit from the Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina has revealed who he would pick to replace himself in the side. The senior CSK batsman became the centre of controversy after his sudden exit from the MS Dhoni-led side last month. Though the official reason for his departure was stated as 'personal reasons', conjecture soon began as to the real reason behind this move. Initial assumptions were that Raina had left due to growing fears regarding COVID-19, which has affected 13 CSK personnel.

Reports later surfaced that he had left to be with his family after his uncle's death. However, after CSK's owner N.Srinivasan called the cricketer a 'Prima Donna' and said he would regret leaving, rumours surfaced that the veteran batsman had a falling out with senior management over his hotel room.

Raina is the highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL history and his exit is sure to hurt the side. Along with him, veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh has also announced that he will not the joining the side for the IPL 2020. Unlike other teams that have lost players, CSK have not announced a replacement for Raina as of now. While names of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay and Faf du Plessis have been floated as replacements from him, Raina chooses to differ.

Suresh Raina's unusual pick for No.3 position

In an interview with Outlook, Raina said that he feels like the one to replace him as the No.3 for CSK should be none other than 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni. Raina believes that having seen Dhoni bat at that position on occasions famously for India first-hand, it gives Dhoni more flexibility and control of the game as the No.3 position is extremely crucial to drive the innings. However, it is unlikely that Dhoni will push himself to No.3 as he is usually known for being a finisher at No.5 or No.6.

Raina also clarified his reasons for leaving the camp at Dubai, saying he was scared after some of his teammates contracted the deadly coronavirus. He added that he has a family with two little kids and elderly parents, ending rumours of a rift with MS Dhoni and the CSK management. However, Raina did not rule out a return to Dubai to play in the IPL 2020, if the situation in Dubai became better.

IPL 2020 schedule

The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. CSK are set to play the opening game against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The games will be broadcast on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar from 7.30 PM IST onwards.

Image Credits: BCCI