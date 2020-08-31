Suresh Raina Wins CSK Fans' Support Despite Speculations Over Real Reason For Leaving IPL

3-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are going through a turbulent phase after several members of their unit tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease. To make matters worse, their star batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) citing personal reasons. Since Suresh Raina's departure, there has been a lot of speculation over his sudden exit from the IPL 2020. According to a recent development, Suresh Raina chose to skip IPL 2020 due to a rift between him and CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Netizens back Suresh Raina after a report claims possible rift with MS Dhoni as reason behind southpaw's departure

The CSK camp hasn't officially stated the reason behind Suresh Raina leaving in a huff. While some reports have claimed that Raina's move was to do with a relative being was murdered on August 20 in a village in Punjab's Pathankot, others have said that the southpaw left because of the COVID-19 threat after several members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the ungodly virus. But these reports might not entirely be true.

As reported by Outlook India, ever since the CSK reached the UAE, Suresh Raina was unhappy with the hotel room provided to him. The report further stated that Suresh Raina was finding the stiff protocols of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room that MS Dhoni had been provided.

According to Outlook, Suresh Raina was unhappy from the day CSK landed in UAE because the hotel room he was given. Raina was finding the stiff protocols of the Bio Bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room that MS Dhoni had been provided. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 30, 2020

As soon as another angle came out behind Suresh Raina's departure from IPL 2020 came out, social media went into a frenzy. A lot of reactions poured in as netizens supported Suresh Raina. While some termed the reason to be fake, others found it hard to believe that there could be a rift between the two main men of CSK, who are also the closest of friends.

This must be a fake news....we saw Raina making a rap on Burj Khalifa in Insta and he never felt jealous of others...he is a perfect team man India ever had — Shaul Hameed (@ShaulHameed21) August 30, 2020

I can't believe this 😫. #SureshRaina is a proper team man how can he think like this that too for #MSDhoni for whom he even left his international career but still whatever it may be We're always with Raina and Dhoni. — Unknown #Msdian😍#SidHeart❤ (@Mr_unknown23_) August 30, 2020

Yeah! Hard to believe there can be any rift between him and MS. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 30, 2020

Don't spread fake news bro plss we have a huge respect for our chinna thala don't defame his image my humble request 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — VK MEMES (@Vigneshmahidhon) August 30, 2020

Hope it isn't true, don't think Raina would ask such things. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 30, 2020

Raina is a pure team man, who used to celebrate other player's milestone too, can't believe this kinda rumour, yess this bio bubble and all other protocol stuffs are bit complicated , but raina is mature enough. — व्यंगखोर😑 (@Vyang_khor) August 30, 2020

Notably, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are immensely close to each other. The CSK veterans have been playing cricket together for more than a decade at the international level, as well as, in the IPL. The duo has been a part of several memorable partnerships for India and CSK too. In fact, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 moments after MS Dhoni had, which is also a testament to their close friendship.

