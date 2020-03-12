Suresh Raina's Reaction After Accidentally Hitting MS Dhoni's Bat Is Unmissable

Suresh Raina has not donned the Indian colours for a while but he will now be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL which gets underway on March 29. Meanwhile, the 'Chinna Thala' is currently sweating it out in the nets along with his Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While Raina is training hard to help the 'Yellow Army' win yet another IPL title, he also ended up winning everyone's hearts with a gesture which shows that no matter how successful the cricketers are they always respect the thing that made them what they are today.

Suresh Raina's heartwarming gesture

It so happened that both Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were having a chat in the middle during their batting practice when Raina accidentally put his foot on Dhoni's bat. However, what stood out here is that the southpaw worshipped his captain's bat after which they continued their discussion. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Raina Accidentally Stepped on MSD's Bat..Once He Noticed, He Worshipped his Bat.



Massive Respect @ImRaina !!🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/uQdePvGKqK — Troll CSK Haters™ (@CSKFansArmy) March 10, 2020

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had a face-off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

