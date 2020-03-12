The Debate
PSL 2020: Chadwick Walton Comically Grabs Ben Dunk's Legs To Catch The Ball, Watch Video

Cricket News

Chadwick Walton tried his best to dismiss Ben Dunk on Sunday when the Australian smashed the Karachi Kings for an unbeaten, match-winning 99*.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
PSL 2020

Australian batsman Ben Dunk has been in impressive form during the ongoing PSL 2020. The Lahore Qalandars batsman who was also a Karachi Kings player once, blasted his old side for a whirlwind 99* to grab a victory from under their nose. Dunk is currently PSL's second-highest run-getter in this season with 257 runs in just six matches. In these six matches, he has also smashed 23 huge sixes.

Chadwick Walton wants Ben Dunk's wicket at all costs

In a light-hearted clip that surfaced on the Internet, Karachi Kings wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton can be seen trying his best to dismiss Ben Dunk. Dunk, who would eventually win the match with his 99*, was batting against the Kings when he tried to reverse sweep a delivery, only for it to ricochet off his bat and onto his body. The keeper, Chadwick Walton, saw the opportunity for a catch and dived at Dunk. While Walton could not make the catch, he did end up hugging Dunk in a hilarious moment. Here is the video.

Fans were delighted with Walton's hilarious attempt as well and heaped praises on the moment.

Walton's efforts went in vain, however, as the Qalandars ended up winning the match comfortably. The Lahore Qalandars are now third on the points table with four wins out of eight games while the Kings are in the fifth position with only three wins in seven games. 

PSL Live streaming in India can be done through the Cricketgateway website. The matches can also be viewed live on the Dsport channel.

First Published:
COMMENT
