WATCH: Comeback-man Hardik Pandya Makes A Special Appearance On Chahal TV

Hardik Pandya will be returning to the national team after being out of action for six months due to a lower back injury. He was seen hitting the ball fiercely in the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Cup where he scored back-to-back centuries as he managed to clear the boundary at will. He helped Reliance 1 reach the final. Now, Pandya is all set to make his cricketing skills do the talking in the upcoming South Africa series. Before Team India took the field, Pandya had made a special appearance on Chahal TV.

Hardik Pandya makes an appearance on Chahal TV

Ahead of the first ODI between India and South Africa which will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, the stylish all-rounder had made an appearance on Chahal TV which is a famous segment hosted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Speaking on to Yuzi Chahal, the Mumbai Indians superstar said that he had missed donning the Indian jersey during his absence.

"Actually in these six months, I missed this atmosphere (playing for India) and also wearing the Indian jersey", said Hardik Pandya.

Pandya also reflected on his outstanding batting performances in the DY Patil T20 Cup as well.

"I was about to make a comeback to international cricket, so it was important that no matter how much I practice, match situation is a match situation. I just kept on playing and also kept on gaining confidence. While I was hitting sixes, I had asked myself when I am hitting them why do I need to stop in the first place?", he added.

The video of this segment was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

