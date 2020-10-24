Suresh Raina Lauds Sam Curran's Lone Fight, Fans Miss 'Chinna Thala' More After Debacle

Chennai's batting mainstay Suresh Raina pulled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 just a few days prior to the cricketing extravaganza citing personal reasons. However, the southpaw has wholeheartedly supported his team by cheering and rooting for them on social media. Raina was at it once again on Friday during Chennai's clash against arch-rivals Mumbai.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Suresh Raina lauds Sam Curran for gutsy knock vs Mumbai

The 33-year old took to Twitter and lauded youngster Sam Curran's gutsy knock. The Englishman scored a valiant fifty and helped Chennai reach a respectable total after they were left reeling at 43/7 inside 9 overs. Suresh Raina commended Sam Curran's innings saying that he had played a vital knock for the side and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

Well played @CurranSM. You played a very crucial innings for the team. Keep it up! #CSKvMI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

As soon as Raina posted the tweet, fans flooded the post with comments. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed how much they miss his presence on the field. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Raina raina raina matumtha 😎its me😎 miss you raina pic.twitter.com/GIhEvJ66Ik — Rajeshraina (@Rajeshr26148794) October 23, 2020

We miss in. This season sir without u csk is nothing sir next year I am waiting fr u sir @ImRaina please cm bk sir but dhoni did his best but 😒😒💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/uS0ouKmVOg — Árûñ Ãk (@rk49972783) October 23, 2020

Coming back to the Chennai vs Mumbai match, having won the toss, Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard invited Chennai to bat first. The Mumbai bowlers justified their captain's decision as they ripped through the Chennai batting lineup in such a manner that Curran's effort was never going to be enough. It was a cakewalk for the Men In Blue though as they chased the target without losing a single wicket with 7.4 overs to spare. A lot was expected from Chennai in this must-win fixture but once again they ended up disappointing their fans.

The Chennai vs Mumbai result might now have gone in the Men in Yellow's favour, however, they still have their pride to play for. The three-time IPL champions' chances of qualifying to the playoffs are over as they become the first team to exit the tournament. Chennai still have three games to be played where they can experiment a bit and give these youngsters some match time to prove their worth. MS Dhoni's side will now take on Bangalore in Match 44 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 25 in Dubai.

