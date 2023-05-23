'CSK Fan' Robin Uthappa Openly Lays Bare KKR's Mediocre Treatment Of Former Players

Kolkata Knight Riders endured a disappointing Indian Premier League as they crashed out of the tournament with a 1 run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Barring some exceptional individual innings, the two time champions have nothing to cheer for in this underwhelming campaign. KKR's last glorious moment came in 2021 when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

But this was coming. Over the years the Kolkata-based outfit has let go of some of the enormous talents who then have gone on to do very well in the cash-rich tournament. For example, Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill was under KKR's fold for a long time but the franchise decided to release him ahead of the 2022 mega auction and the Hardik Pandya-led franchise didn't waste the golden opportunity.

Gill guided Gujarat to their maiden IPL triumph in their inaugural season and could be on the verge of lifting his second consecutive IPL this season. Gill is currently second on the Orange Cup list with 722 runs and with one game still left he might leapfrog Faf Du Plessis in the first place.

Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023

Former KKR batsman Robin Uthappa slammed a supporter on Twitter as he raised questions over his loyalty. As Rayudu posted his picture in Chennai colours the fan commented, "Bro played one-two seasons with Chennai and sold his soul I have never seen him supporting KkR like this."

I’m not surprised by the hate I’m receiving here for what has been MY experience. Peace and love to you all!! 🤟🏾🫶🏾 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023

In his reply Uthappa replied, Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!!" The former Indian player's reaction would have much significance as KKR's way of handling their players has been criticised in the past. Sourav Ganguly was in charge of the KKR since IPL launched but after only three seasons the former captain was axed from the franchise.

Gautam Gambhir then came in as the captain of the team and led the team to two IPL titles. But even the Delhi player didn't receive a rousing send-off from the KKR management. But the KKR supporters are still fond of the player and even during LSG's encounter with them at Eden Gardens, fans displayed banners in support of the former Kolkata captain. Perhaps the Shreyas Iyer-led team will be able to rectify their mistakes in the coming season.