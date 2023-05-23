How MI Vs CSK Dream Final In IPL 2023 Could Be Ruined By Mumbai And Chennai's Bogey Team

The defending Indian Premier League champions Gujarat Titans will come up against the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the 16th edition of the tournament. However ahead of the CSK vs GT Qualifier 1, the true tournament fans would be willing to witness the MI vs CSK dream final in the IPL 2023 but, they can be ruined by teams like Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians are two heavyweights in the Indian Premier League and their match is always considered as an El- Clasico of the tournament. CSK and MI took on each other twice this season in the group stage but it was Mumbai who lost to the Super Kings on both occasions.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians' record against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants

Most of the cricket fans and IPL fans want to see a Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians final. MI were almost done and dusted in IPL 2023, but they have to thank Shubman Gill's heroics against Royal Challengers Bangalore which kept them alive in the contest. Now Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1, but as far as their head-to-head record goes, it has been a one way traffic for the MS Dhoni-led side. CSK have faced GT on three different occasions and have been beaten by Hardik's side in all of them. Similarly Lucknow Super Giants have clashed with Mumbai Indians in three IPL matches and the five time champions have been beaten in all of them.

How can LSG and GT ruin fans' MI vs CSK dream IPL 2023 final hopes?

As the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be up against each other in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament, whereas Mumbai Indians will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on May 24, 2023. The team which loses the Eliminator will directly get ruled out of the tournament and the winning team will face the winner of the Qualifier 1.

Scenarios under which fans' hopes of MI vs CSK dream IPL 2023 can get ruined

Scenario 1: If Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings, then MS Dhoni and his side go to Qualifier 2. Later on if Lucknow Super Giants knock Mumbai Indians out in the eliminator and CSK in Qualifier 2, it will be a GT vs LSG IPL final

If Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings, then MS Dhoni and his side go to Qualifier 2. Later on if Lucknow Super Giants knock Mumbai Indians out in the eliminator and CSK in Qualifier 2, it will be a GT vs LSG IPL final Scenario 2: If Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, then Hardik Pandya and his men go to Qualifier 2. In the eliminator, if Mumbai Indians beat LSG and knock them out and later get defeated by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, it will be a CSK vs GT IPL final, a repeat of qualifier 1

If Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, then Hardik Pandya and his men go to Qualifier 2. In the eliminator, if Mumbai Indians beat LSG and knock them out and later get defeated by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, it will be a CSK vs GT IPL final, a repeat of qualifier 1 Scenario 3: If Gujarat Titans win Qualifier 1 and send MS Dhoni's CSK to Qualifier 2 and if Mumbai Indians defeat LSG in the eliminator and CSK in Qualifier 2, in this case, it will be GT vs MI IPL final

If Gujarat Titans win Qualifier 1 and send MS Dhoni's CSK to Qualifier 2 and if Mumbai Indians defeat LSG in the eliminator and CSK in Qualifier 2, in this case, it will be GT vs MI IPL final Scenario 4: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans and send them to Qualifier 2. On the other hand Lucknow Super Giants knock Mumbai Indians out of IPL in the eliminator and later defeat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, then it will be CSK vs LSG IPL Final.

Scenarios under which fans can hope for MI vs CSK dream IPL 2023

The only scenario under which fans can witness the MI vs CSK dream IPL 2023 final is if Chennai Super Kings are able to defeat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 whereas Mumbai Indians eliminate Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator and also hand over defeat to Titans in Qualifier 2, then this is a possible certain way under which Super Kings and Mumbai can play the Indian Premier League 2023 final. Mumbai indians and Chennai Super Kings have played against each other in 4 IPL finals out of which 3 have been won by Mumbai whereas Chennai won 1. So, will fans be ablle to witness MI vs CSK once again? We will have to wait till 28th May.