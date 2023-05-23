How MI Vs CSK Dream Final In IPL 2023 Could Be Ruined By Mumbai And Chennai's Bogey Team

Quick links:
The defending Indian Premier League champions Gujarat Titans will come up against the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the 16th edition of the tournament. However ahead of the CSK vs GT Qualifier 1, the true tournament fans would be willing to witness the MI vs CSK dream final in the IPL 2023 but, they can be ruined by teams like Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants.
The Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians are two heavyweights in the Indian Premier League and their match is always considered as an El- Clasico of the tournament. CSK and MI took on each other twice this season in the group stage but it was Mumbai who lost to the Super Kings on both occasions.
Most of the cricket fans and IPL fans want to see a Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians final. MI were almost done and dusted in IPL 2023, but they have to thank Shubman Gill's heroics against Royal Challengers Bangalore which kept them alive in the contest. Now Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1, but as far as their head-to-head record goes, it has been a one way traffic for the MS Dhoni-led side. CSK have faced GT on three different occasions and have been beaten by Hardik's side in all of them. Similarly Lucknow Super Giants have clashed with Mumbai Indians in three IPL matches and the five time champions have been beaten in all of them.
As the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be up against each other in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament, whereas Mumbai Indians will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on May 24, 2023. The team which loses the Eliminator will directly get ruled out of the tournament and the winning team will face the winner of the Qualifier 1.
The only scenario under which fans can witness the MI vs CSK dream IPL 2023 final is if Chennai Super Kings are able to defeat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 whereas Mumbai Indians eliminate Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator and also hand over defeat to Titans in Qualifier 2, then this is a possible certain way under which Super Kings and Mumbai can play the Indian Premier League 2023 final. Mumbai indians and Chennai Super Kings have played against each other in 4 IPL finals out of which 3 have been won by Mumbai whereas Chennai won 1. So, will fans be ablle to witness MI vs CSK once again? We will have to wait till 28th May.
