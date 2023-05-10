Surya Kumar Yadav Leads Mumbai Indians To Six Wicket Victory Over RCB

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 52 handed Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians maintained their impeccable record of not losing to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2015, racing to victory in 16.3 overs. RCB slipped to the seventh spot with 10 points from 11 matches.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Much to RCB's misfortune, they lost Kohli early who departed after scoring 1 run off 4 deliveries. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis continued his brilliant run as he led the team from the front and scored 65 off 41 deliveries. Du Plessis's innings consisted of 5 boundaries and 3 sixes. Apart from Du Plessis, it was Maxwell's 68 off 33 deliveries that helped RCB cruise smoothly throughout the first innings. Some late assault by their wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik also helped RCB as they registered a score of 199 at the loss of 6 wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

The chase seemed quite difficult for Mumbai Indians with an out-of-form Rohit Sharma opening the proceedings for them. Mumbai Indians had a sigh of relief as Ishan Kishan looked pretty comfortable and attacked Royal Challengers Bangalore's attack. Ishan Kishan's 42 off 21 deliveries helped RCB breach the 50 runs mark within 5 overs. Rohit on the other hand kept on struggling for runs. After Ishan was dismissed, it was Rohit Sharma's turn to follow him to the dressing room. The Mumbai Indians' skipper was dismissed for 7 off 8 deliveries. After Rohit's wicket, it was the SKY and Wadhera show. Syryakumar ended with an 83 off 35 deliveries and Wadhera steered MI home with an unbeaten 52 off 34 deliveries. Mumbai beat Bangalore by 6 wickets and they now have 12 points from 11 games and are comfortably placed in the 3rd position in the points table

RCB vs MI: Brief Scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 199 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 68, Faf du Plessis 65; Jason Behrendorff 3/36).

Mumbai Indians: 200 for 4 in 16.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Nehal Wadhera 52 not out; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/37).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians Subs: Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed

With PTI inputs