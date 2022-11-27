Suryakumar & Samson Lend Helping Hand To Groundstaff Amid Incessant Rain In 2nd ODI: Watch

In a video currently making rounds on social media, Team India cricketers Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen helping out the groundsmen at the Seddon Park in Hamilton after rain interrupts the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI. India is currently in New Zealand, facing the Kiwi squad in a three-match ODI series. While India suffered a loss in the first game of the 50-over assignment, the second game was subject to heavy rains and was ultimately called off.

It is pertinent to mention that Samson was dropped from the Shikhar Dhawan-led India playing XI on Sunday as he made way for all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Despite having been dropped, Samson’s wholesome gesture of helping out the ground staff to put the covers on has attracted many eyeballs on social media. While the video was shared by a Twitter user, Samson’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals reshared the video with a heart emoji.

In another video shared by Blackcaps, star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav can be seen accompanying a ground staff on a buggy. “The @seddonparknz ground staff gets some assistance from @surya_14kumar,” the caption for the video read. The 32-year-old was unbeaten on 34 off 25 as India reached 89/1 in 12.5 overs before the match was abandoned.

Samson’s 'more frequent than ever' absence from India’s playing XI

Batting at No.6 for India in the Series opener, Samson had scored only 36 runs off 38 balls. However, prior to the ODI series, the Rajasthan Royals captain was one of the main talking points among fans because of his regular omission from the playing XI during the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis. Fans were frustrated at the team management’s decision to not play Samson and giving other players like Rishabh Pant way too many chances.

Dhawan sheds light on Samson’s omission from playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan spoke about the limited chances for Samson, ahead of the ODI series. Speaking to reporters, Dhawan said that every player goes through similar phases in their careers as the team consists of so many talented players. “Whether the coach or the captain does it, it's crucial that we get in touch with the concerned player and give him the reason why he is not being picked in the playing XI. When they are being communicated with, they get clarity. The player may occasionally feel disappointed, which is perfectly normal, but eventually, he realizes that it is in the best interest of the team,” Dhawan said.