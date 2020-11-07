Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump In Short Red Dress As She Cheers For Husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is currently accompanying husband Virat Kohli in Dubai for Dream 11 IPL 2020. The actor was recently spotted in the stadium cheering for her husband during the match. She was seen donning a red dress with puffed sleeves. Anushka Sharma completed the look with big hoop earrings.

She was seen cheering, clapping and flashing a wide smile as she witnessed her husband playing on the field. Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump as she looked radiant in red. Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s photos.

Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli in the stadium

Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for husband Virat

Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share pictures with Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen hugging each other as they posed for pictures. The actor was seen planting a kiss on Virat Kohli's cheek in one of the pictures. The duo was also seen twinning in black outfits in the pictures. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photos with Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations

Anushka celebrated Virat's birthday by cutting a cake with his team in Dubai. In the video posted by the paparazzi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spotted cutting a cake and feeding each other as Anushka Sharma hugs her husband to wish him. Other team members are seen standing around as they enjoy Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations.

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in a white and grey dress

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared a candid picture. She was clicked on a beach while she was embracing her baby bump. The actor was dressed in a white crop top and grey dye print bottoms. She posted the picture with the caption, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is ?". Virat Kohli also showered love for mom-to-be as he wrote, "My whole world in one frame.'' Take a look at her picture.

