Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Image With MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Makes Fans Emotional

The Sushant Singh Rajput death news on Sunday shocked the Bollywood fraternity as well as millions of his fans. The later actor, who played the role of MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, committed suicide at his residence in the suburb of Bandra in Mumbai. Following the sudden Sushant Singh Rajput death news, social media was flooded with messages from not just his fans and Bollywood stars, but also vastly from the sporting fraternity.

This is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry in the last two months after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo succumbed to a prolonged illness. One Instagram user even posted a throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide story so far

As per multiple reports regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide story, the Mumbai Police have not found any suicide note or suspicious elements just yet. He lived in a duplex flat with four others, two of whom were cooks, one was the domestic help and another person, who appears to be a roommate but has not been named as of now. Rajput's final call was made at Sunday midnight to one of his co-stars of the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, whom Sushant was said to be great friends with till date. It was this serial that made Sushant a household name in India and paved the way for him into the film industry.

As per sources, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help, who had informed the police about it. The post-mortem, conducted in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, claims that he died due to asphyxiation after hanging himself in his room.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sushant Singh Rajput pic with Ziva Dhoni

The picture of Sushant Singh Rajput spending time playing with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was when he spent time with MS Dhoni and his family while preparing extensively for the former Team India skipper's biopic. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office with the actor winning hearts of millions of fans with his performance. The picture was shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram, who is said to be renowned in the 'paparaazi' circles of the film industry.

Fans react to Sushant Singh Rajput's picture with Ziva Dhoni

Sushant Singh Rajput death: List of films in Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood career

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with Kai Po Che! and then went to act in films like the MS Dhoni biopic, PK and Kedarnath, many of which were hit films.

Other Sushant Singh Rajput films also include Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. The 2019 film Chhichhore was among the biggest hits of his career and it was his last big screen film. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Drive. Before committing suicide, he was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.