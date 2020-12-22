Sydney Thunder's Adam Milne Amazes Fans With Jimmy Anderson-style Bowling Action: WATCH

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Sydney Thunder pipped Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Tuesday, December 22. Thunder captain Callum Ferguson was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his run-chase brilliance in the evening. Among the bowlers, Sydney Thunder’s New Zealand import Adam Milne starred with the ball, conceding just 17 runs from his four overs.
The Thunder make it two wins in a row with a perfectly-timed chase #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/xwKo41u1jQ— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2020
Sydney Thunder fast bowler Adam Milne not only entertained Australian crowds with his tight-bowling spell against Perth Scorchers, but also amazed them by replicating the bowling action of their Ashes rival James Anderson. Anderson, the world’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, is known for his fluent bowling action. Cricket.com.au even shared a side-by-side comparison of the two bowlers on their social media accounts.
Thoughts on the Adam Milne-Jimmy Anderson action comparison? #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/2b3VjDuCv5— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 22, 2020
Adam Milne bowled out his quota of four overs. While he remained wicketless throughout the innings, he managed to keep down the scoring rate by giving away just 17 runs. He was ably assisted by Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Cutting and Tanveer Sangha, all of whom accounted for a wicket each in their spells.
The Sydney Thunder jumped to No.4 on the BBL points table after their win in the 12th match of the ongoing competition. So far, they have played three matches to register two wins and a defeat. Hobart Hurricanes continue their stay at the top with 11 points from their four games. The Hurricanes are followed by Melbourne Stars at No. 2 and Sydney Sixers at No. 3 in the points table.
Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades occupy the next two spots with a win each from their three BBL 2020 matches. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers remain at No. 7 with their latest defeat to Thunder, thus marking their second loss from three games. The Chris Lynn-led Brisbane Heat side is yet to open their account after two matches.
