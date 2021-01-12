Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 KAR Vs PUN Live Stream, Pitch Report, Alur Weather Forecast

Karnataka will take on Punjab in an Elite Group ‘A’ match at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The KAR vs PUN match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur on January 12, 2021. Here are the KAR vs PUN live streaming details, how to watch KAR vs PUN live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: KAR vs PUN preview

Two bigwigs of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 go head-to-head in Tuesday's Elite Group 'A' clash as defending champions Karnataka take on Punjab at Alur. Both teams have been placed in a considerably competitive draw along with UP, J&K, Railways and Tripura. With just two teams from each group advancing into the knockout rounds, this group will be one to watch. So far, both teams' campaigns have gotten off to great starts.

Karnataka steamrolled an inexperienced J&K side that is still trying to find its feet. On debut, Krishnan Shrijith put on a brilliant 48* off 31 balls to help take the defending champions to 150 runs. Parvez Rasool was the best bowler for the J&K side, ending his 4 overs with figures of 18-2. The highly experienced Karnataka bowling lineup proved to be too good for J&K, bowling them out for a measly 107 runs. Hyderabad's IPL find - Abdul Samad - made 30 in the effort for the losing side.

Meanwhile, Punjab had a close win over a very strong Uttar Pradesh team, winning by just 11 runs. Prabhsimran Singh played a winning knock for his side, putting up 43 (41), in the total score of 134. No surprises here, as Indian veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler for UP with 22-3. A middle-order collapse saw Suresh Raina's magnificent 56* go in vain as UP went down. Another Hyderabad find, Siddarth Kaul was the best bowler for Punjab, taking 2-28. Both teams now have 4 points.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: KAR vs PUN live streaming details

The KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecast live in India on the official Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live channel - Star Sports 1. Fans can also watch the KAR vs PUN match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The KAR vs PUN live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: KAR vs PUN pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter. The temperature is expected to be pleasant at 24°C with humidity at 53%. The pitch as been more supportive of bowlers so far and is expected to remain that way for this game. Both SMAT 2021 matches here have been won by the team batting first.

Image Credits: Siddharth Kaul Twitter

