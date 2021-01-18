Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Karnataka Vs UP Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Karnataka will take on Uttar Pradesh in Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Monday, January 18 at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur. The Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here are the Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh live streaming, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh live scores details, KAR vs UP squads, how to watch Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh match preview

Karnataka have played some brilliant cricket in the competition so far, having won three and lost just one match against Punjab. They are currently placed at the second position in Elite Group A points table with 12 points in three games. They beat Jammu and Kashmir comprehensively in their last match by 43 runs. Karnataka have almost sealed their place in the quarter-finals and a win here will give them a lot of confidence going forward in the knockouts.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's form has been completely opposite to that of Karnataka. After winning their first match against Tripura, Uttar Pradesh has gone on to lose three consecutive games and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament. They need to win all their games because a loss here will send them out of the competition. Uttar Pradesh are placed at the penultimate spot in the Elite Group A points table with 4 points to their name.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh live streaming live streaming details

The Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecasted live in India on the official Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live channel - Star Sports 1. Fans can also watch the Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Alur weather forecast and pitch report

The pitch is slow in Alur which is why run-scoring isn't going to be easy. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first as the surface will get slower as the game progresses. A score of around 160 will be competitive here. As far as weather is concerned, as per Accuweather, the weather will be sunny with the temperature hovering between 25-29 degrees. There will be no cloud cover during the course of the game which is why fans are in for an uninterrupted and an exciting contest.

KAR vs UP squads

Karnataka: Karun Nair (Captain), KL Shrijith (Wicket-keeper) Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Praveen Dubey, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, V Koushik, Ronit More, Pavan Deshpande, Manoj S Bhandage, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Prateek Jain, Darshan M B, Shubham Hegde.

Uttar Pradesh: Priyam Garg (Captain), Aryan Juyal(Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Hardeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Abhishek Goswami, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Shubham Chaubey, Ankit Rajpoot, Shiva Singh, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Mohit Jangra, Nalin Mishra, Purnank Tyagi.

