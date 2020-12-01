Virat Kohli And Co. Reminded Of Canberra 2016 Loss By Australia On Social Media: Watch

The Indian team has struggled against the onslaught from Australian batsmen. The bowling attack has led the Indian team down as they have struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The hosts have capitalized on the lacklustre bowling performances and have already pocketed the series with victories in the first two matches. Ahead of India vs Australia 3rd ODI, the visitors were reminded of their dismal performance the last time they played at Canberra.

Team India's humiliating 2016 loss at Canberra

With the Indian team will look to put up a strong show in the final contest in an attempt to salvage their pride, mind games have already begun from the Australian camp. The Cricket Board shared the fall of wickets of the Indian team from their last duel with the hosts at Canberra. Australian opening batsmen were in spectacular form in the game. While David Warner was dismissed at 83, Aaron Finch went on to score a memorable hundred. The side was led by Steve Smith, and the skipper delivered with the bat as well by scoring a crucial half-century.

The Indian side had a daunting task of chasing 349 runs on the surface against a potent bowling attack. Rohit Sharma set the tone with a brisk 41 at the top of the order. But it was the partnership between Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan that threatened to take the game away from Australia. Shikhar Dhawan (126) smashed a remarkable ton, and Virat Kohli (106) also joined the party with yet another century.

India were cruising to victory when those two batsmen were at the crease. With 72 runs required from 76 balls, Australia staged a spectacular comeback. Kane Richardson dismissed the well-set Shikhar Dhawan, and soon MS Dhoni was also sent packing for a duck by John Hastings. This exposed the team's inexperienced middle-order and Gurkeerat Singh, Rahane and Rishi Dhawan failed to make a significant impact.

The last time India played in Canberra, Australia triggered a stunning collapse of 9-46 to win the game from nowhere!



The third #AUSvIND ODI at Manuka Oval starts at 2.20pm AEDT tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NiciPRoMMK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2020

Australia eventually claimed a miraculous victory after the Indian side lost 9 wickets for 46 runs. Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts and was also adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational five-wicket haul. This was the fourth successive loss for the Indian team in the five-match ODI series.

India vs Australia live

The two teams will lock horns for the final ODI of the series at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The Indian bowlers have looked clueless in front of Steve Smith, who has smashed two back-to-back tons in the series. A spirited performance in the last match will give India much needed confidence for the upcoming T20Is and Test matches. Fans can catch India vs Australia live matches on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will commence from 9:10 am IST.

