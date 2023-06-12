Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Venues And Live Streaming Details

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 is all set to begin on June 12. Ahead of the exciting tournament, check out the TNPL 2023 schedule, fixtures, timings & more.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
TNPL, TNPL 2023

Shahrukh Khan at TNPL 2023 press meet (Image: @TNPremierLeague/Twitter)


Why you’re reading this: The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 is a professional T20 league, contested among teams in the state of Tamil Nadu. The tournament was formed in 2016 by the TNCA and has witnessed five exciting seasons so far. In the 2022 edition of TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were declared co-champions after rain washed out the summit clash.

3 things you need to know

  • The Tamil Nadu Premier League was inaugurated by the legendary MS Dhoni in 2016
  • India's top T20 stars like Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, and S Sai Sudharshan will feature in TNPL 2023
  • TNPL 2023 group stage will feature 28 games and will be followed by three playoff games and a final

When does TNPL 2023 begin? Know format details

The 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is slated to begin on Monday, June 12, with eight teams competing against each other for the elusive trophy. The group stage of the tournament will be played in a round-robin format before the playoffs begin. The tournament will be played across four venues in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli.

TNPL 2023 will see the eight teams competing in 28 group-stage matches, which will be followed by three playoff games and a final. The month-long tournament will conclude with the summit clash on July 12.

Tamil Nadu Premier League: TNPL 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, and Venues

Fixtures Date & Time Venue

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

June 12, 7 PM

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies

June 13, 7 PM

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings 

 June 14, 3 PM

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy 

 June 14, 7 PM

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

 Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

 June 15, 7 PM

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings

 June 16, 7 PM

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy

 June 18, 3 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

 June 18, 7 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies

 June 19, 7 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 

 June 20, 7 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons

 June 21, 3 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

 Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings

 June 21, 7 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans

 June 22, 7 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies 

 June 24, 3 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

 June 24, 7 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings

 June 25, 3 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy

 June 25, 7 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

 June 26, 7 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings

 June 27, 7 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons 

 June 28, 7 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy

 June 29, 7 PM

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans

 July 1, 3 PM

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons

 July 1, 7 PM

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings 

 July 2, 3 PM

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies

 July 2, 7 PM

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans 

 July 3, 7 PM

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

 July 4, 7 PM

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings

 July 5, 7 PM

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Which teams are participating in TNPL 2023?

A total of eight teams will lock horns against one another, eyeing the prestigious TNPL 2023 title. The participating teams are- Chennai Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Nellai Royal Kings, Ba11sy Trichy, Salem Spartans, and Siechem Madurai Panthers

How to watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the live broadcast of the TNPL 2023 on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches live on the FanCode app and website.

