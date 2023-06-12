Tamil Nadu Premier League: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Venues And Live Streaming Details

Why you’re reading this: The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 is a professional T20 league, contested among teams in the state of Tamil Nadu. The tournament was formed in 2016 by the TNCA and has witnessed five exciting seasons so far. In the 2022 edition of TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were declared co-champions after rain washed out the summit clash.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League was inaugurated by the legendary MS Dhoni in 2016

India's top T20 stars like Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, and S Sai Sudharshan will feature in TNPL 2023

TNPL 2023 group stage will feature 28 games and will be followed by three playoff games and a final

When does TNPL 2023 begin? Know format details

The 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is slated to begin on Monday, June 12, with eight teams competing against each other for the elusive trophy. The group stage of the tournament will be played in a round-robin format before the playoffs begin. The tournament will be played across four venues in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli.

TNPL 2023 will see the eight teams competing in 28 group-stage matches, which will be followed by three playoff games and a final. The month-long tournament will conclude with the summit clash on July 12.

Fixtures Date & Time Venue Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans June 12, 7 PM SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies June 13, 7 PM SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings June 14, 3 PM SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy June 14, 7 PM SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans June 15, 7 PM SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings June 16, 7 PM SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy June 18, 3 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers June 18, 7 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies June 19, 7 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans June 20, 7 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons June 21, 3 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings June 21, 7 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans June 22, 7 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies June 24, 3 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers June 24, 7 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings June 25, 3 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy June 25, 7 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers June 26, 7 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings June 27, 7 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons June 28, 7 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy June 29, 7 PM SCF Cricket Ground, Salem Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans July 1, 3 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons July 1, 7 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings July 2, 3 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies July 2, 7 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans July 3, 7 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans July 4, 7 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings July 5, 7 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Which teams are participating in TNPL 2023?

A total of eight teams will lock horns against one another, eyeing the prestigious TNPL 2023 title. The participating teams are- Chennai Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Nellai Royal Kings, Ba11sy Trichy, Salem Spartans, and Siechem Madurai Panthers

How to watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the live broadcast of the TNPL 2023 on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches live on the FanCode app and website.