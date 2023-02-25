TNPL 2023: Full Squads Of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises After Auction

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 auction was held on February 23 and 24 in Mahabalipuram in an exciting fashion. This was the first-ever player's auction held for the tournament, which saw over 940 players go under the hammer. The seventh edition of the TNPL tournament is most likely to be played in June or July.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudarshan became the most expensive player to be sold at the auction. He bagged a bid worth INR 21.6 Lakh from Lyca Kovai Kings. Sudarshan plays for the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise in the Indian Premier League. The auction saw the players get divided into four categories, which have been explained below.

Category-wise division of players

Category A - INR 10 lakh (Players with International caps)

Category B - INR 6 lakh (Players with BCCI domestic caps)

Category C - INR 3 lakh (Players not in Category A or B but have over 30 caps in TNPL)

Category D - INT 1.5 lakh (Other players)

Here’s a look at the full squads of the participating teams at TNPL 2023.

Players retained by the teams ahead of the TNPL 2023 Auction

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (B) and Sasidev (C)

Nellai Royal Kings: Ajitesh (B) and Karthik Manikandan (D)

Idream Tirupur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (D)

Lyka Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan (B), Suresh Kumar (D)

Dindigul Dragons: Ravichandran Ashwin (A)

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Shahrukh Khan (B), Suresh Kumar (D)

Salem Spartans: Ganesh Murthy (C)

Madurai Panthers: Gautham (D)

Complete squads for all participating teams at TNPL 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies: Sanjay Yadav, Harish Kumar, Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R Satish, U Sasidev, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, Rahil Shah, R Sibi, S Kumar, Santosh Shiv S, TD Lokesh Raj, B Rocky, Ayyappan

Salem Spartans: Abhishek Tanwar, Sunny Sandhu, Kaushik Gandhi, Maan K Bafna, Mokit Hariharan, Ganesh Murthi, Jagannath Sinivas, Sachin Rathi, Amith Sathvik, R Kavin, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, S Abhishek, Gowri Shankar, Guru Sayee, Selvakumar, Yuvaraj V, Karthikeyan, R Prasanth

Lyca Kovai Kings: Sai Sudharsan, M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Shah Rukh Khan, M Siddharth, U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, Atheeq ur Rahman, Suresh Kumar, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Divakar, P Vidyuth, J Subramaniam, B Sachin, Yudheeswaran, Hemcharan, S Sujay, KM Om Prakash

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Subodh Bhati, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Saravana Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Adithya Ganesh, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, R Vimal Kumar, Mathivanan, G Hemant Kumar, G Kishoor, VP Diran, Tamil Dhilleepan, Advaith Sharma, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, C Sarath Kumar, S Arun, P Vignesh, Affan Khader

Nellai Royal Kings: Sonu Yadav, Arun Karthik, Sandeep Warrier, Ajitesh, Rithik Easwaran, Mohan Prasath, Nidhish Rajagopal, Aswin Crist, L Suryaprakash, M Poiyamozhi, Sri Neranjan, Karthik Manikandan, R Mithun, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Emmanuel Cherian, P Sugendhiran, SJ Arun Kumar, A Adithya

Ballsy Trichy: Natarajan, Anthony Das, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Silambarasan, R Rajkumar, Athisayaraj Davidson, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Shajahan, Monish Satish, R Alexander, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi, K Easwaran, Francis Rokins, G Godson, Karthick Shanmugam, SP Vinod

Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishaanth, Swapnil Singh, J Koushik, Washington Sundar, Murugan Ashwin, B Surya, Shijit Chandran, Gurjapneet Singh, Deeban Lingesh, S Karthik, Ajay Krishnan, Gautham, P Saravana, Sri Abishek, Aaditya V, Anton Andrew, Krish Jain, D Rahul, D Sudhan, M Ayush

Tirupur Tamizhans: Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, NS Chaturvedi, R Vivek, Vishal Vaidhya, G Periyasamy, Anirudh Sitaram, Ajith Ram, Trilok Nag, Tushar Raheja, Radhakrishnan, S Ganesh, Mohamad Ali, G Parthasarathy, Rahul Ayyappan, S Manigandan, A Karuppaswamy, I Vetrivel, P Bhuvaneshwaran, M Ragavan