Dinesh Karthik Dances On Hit Song 'Vaathi Coming' After Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Win: WATCH

The Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu Cricket team went on to create history and lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Sunday. The team celebrated their SMAT win by dancing to 'Vaathi Coming' which is a famous song from the recently released movie named Master. Popular actor Vijay features in the movie, which has been a super hit in the South film industry with the Tamil Nadu cricket team seeing dancing on the moves of the actor soon in the dressing room after winning the final against Baroda.

VAATHI COMING, OTHTHEY!! BAAIS VERA MAAARI CELEBRATION AFTER THE #SMA2021 WIN! 😂😂🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zWemnK2CHU — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 31, 2021

Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda by 7 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final on Sunday as Dinesh Karthik’s men finished the campaign on a high with a fantastic start to 2021. Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, the southern-state based team won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the second time in its history. Coincidently, it was Dinesh Karthik again who led the TN team to its first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win back in the inaugural edition during the 2006-07 campaign.

Tamil Nadu got their hands on the trophy after the collective efforts of their bowlers as with spinner Siddharth Manimaran dismissing four batsmen as Baroda ended up at a mere total of 120 for 9 in the first innings of the final. Tamil Nadu's top order made handful contributions as they chased up the target with ease and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the second time. Speaking with the press after the final, Tamil Nadu team captain and Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik went on to comment on the team’s dominant performances throughout the tournament.

The Indian international spoke how he was keen on taking their state cricket forward and added how playing for the country is always on his mind. He also added how he was determined to put the youngsters forward in the series this time around. The wicketkeeper-batsman spoke about how the squad qualify has been massively upgraded, using players like Natarajan and Washington Sundar as an example of making it to the Indian national team.

Karthik believes that losing the final of the tournament last year to Karnataka hurt but only motivated all the players to win this time around, with the hope of making it to the Indian team. Mentioning how he is sure that a few of the other Tamil Nadu players will join Sundar and Natarajan at the top, he concluded how producing cricketers for the national team who make it to the playing 11, is a sign of a state team doing well.

IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik prepares for the big show

Dinesh Karthik, who is a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has been retained by the franchise as the the two-time IPL winners prepare themselves for the IPL auction. Before the IPL auction takes place, the list of the KKR list of released players 2021 had the Kolkata-based franchise get rid of Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M, Siddhesh Lad, Harry Gurney and Ali Khan as they currently prepare themselves for the IPL 2021. They consist of a remaining purse worth Rs 10.85 crores and will be ready to spend carefully in the upcoming IPL auction.

